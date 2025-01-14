Sawyer Collaborates With CNOC On Portable Water Filtration System; Launches Sawyer Squeeze Filter With CNOC Vecto 2L Bladder

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sawyer and CNOC team up to launch a premium water filtration system combining the Sawyer Squeeze Filter and CNOC Vecto 2L Bladder, ideal for outdoor and emergency use

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sawyer , the leader in portable water filtration solution , has partnered with Cnoc Outdoors , a pioneer in outdoor hydration, to introduce a top-tier portable water filtration system ideal for hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, emergency prep, and traveling abroad. Currently available at REI and via Sawyer's webstore, the innovative Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System with Cnoc Premium 2 Liter Bladder will be launching nationwide in the coming months.

“CNOC has revolutionized the long-distance hiking industry with their premium pouches and bladders, which are frequently paired with a Sawyer filter,” explains Sales and Marketing Director Travis Avery.“After extensive discussions with CNOC and their owner, Sawyer determined that the timing was ideal to collaborate, resulting in three unique variations designed to meet the needs of a wide range of outdoor enthusiasts.”









The portable water filtration system combines Sawyer's 0.1-micron absolute hollow-fiber membrane Squeeze Water Filter, which removes 99.99999% of bacteria (such as salmonella, cholera, and E. coli), 99.9999% of protozoa (including giardia and cryptosporidium), and 100% of microplastics. Paired with the light, yet extremely durable CNOC Vecto 2L bladder. This FDA-approved bladder is free from BPA, BPS, and BPF, ensuring safety and reliability. Designed for efficiency and user convenience, the reusable filter system includes a cleaning coupling and plunger, offering an impressive lifespan of up to 100,000 gallons.

Renowned for reliability and innovation, Sawyer has earned the trust of diverse users, including outdoor enthusiasts, military personnel, and disaster relief teams. Whether exploring remote wilderness or responding to global emergencies, Sawyer's products are engineered to withstand the harshest conditions and deliver unmatched performance when it matters most.

About Sawyer

Since 1984, Sawyer has been at the forefront of innovation in water filtration, insect repellent, sunscreen, and first aid. Sawyer's water filtration systems are popular among backpackers, due to their unparalleled bacteria removal rates and simple, lightweight design. Sawyer filters boast stronger fibers and a 15+ year lifespan, making them the filter of choice for global health initiatives led by the EPA, WHO, UNICEF, and over 140 charity organizations. Supported by 90% of Sawyer's profits, these programs have impacted over 28 million people worldwide. Most of Sawyer's products are proudly made in the USA in Safety Harbor, Florida. For more information, visit sawyer.com .

Media Contact:

