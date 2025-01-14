Syracuse University's IDJC Launches Program For Thought Leaders In Journalism And Public Affairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The inaugural class includes investigative reporter and producer Josh Fine and former U.S. Public Delegate to the United Nations Andrew Weinstein.

- Margaret Talev

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship (IDJC) at Syracuse University has launched the IDJC Visiting Fellows program, giving experts in the fields of journalism, politics and public affairs an opportunity to deeply explore topics of interest with the support of an academic environment.

The inaugural class of IDJC fellows for the Spring 2025 semester includes investigative reporter and producer Josh Fine and former U.S. Public Delegate to the United Nations Andrew Weinstein.

“We are thrilled to announce this new program and to have Josh Fine and Andrew Weinstein as our inaugural fellows,” says Margaret Talev, Kramer Director of the IDJC and professor of practice of magazine, news and digital journalism in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.“This fellows program is designed to give thought leaders in the fields of journalism and public affairs an opportunity to delve more deeply into subjects that matter to all of us.”

The program provides workspace for fellows at IDJC headquarters in Washington, D.C., as well as access to University scholars and resources, and a stipend for their travel and projects. The fellows will convene events or pursue projects while developing nonpartisan thought leadership in issue areas that align with the IDJC's mission to explore the challenges to-and connections between-democratic governance and journalism.

Fine, whose award-winning sports journalism has examined the International Olympic Committee, FIFA and the NFL, plans to use his time as a fellow to explore better ways to fund investigative sports journalism, with a focus on the challenges that go beyond the scoreboard and directly impact communities, including the public financing of stadiums, the health impact of certain high school programs and the profit behind youth sports.

“I'm delighted to be one of IDJC's inaugural fellows,” says Fine.“As the journalism industry changes, it's critical that accountability-based sports journalism endures. I'm grateful to have the support of Syracuse University to explore new ways to sustain this crucial work.”

Weinstein, who in addition to his role as public delegate, previously served on the board of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities during the Obama administration, will work to develop nonpartisan public dialogues and workshops aimed at addressing the rise in antisemitism, religion-based hatred and intolerance, and bridging divides between the American Jewish and Palestinian communities.

“I look forward to expanding on my work at the United Nations and am proud to do so in affiliation with such a prestigious academic institution. It's an honor to help launch the Visiting Fellows program at the Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship,” says Weinstein.

The launch of the IDJC Visiting Fellows program is made possible by a gift from Gary Greenberg '72. For information on how to support or engage with the visiting fellows program, please email ....

Ellen Mbuqe

Syracuse University

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.