ERIN Drops White Paper Detailing How 1.1 Million Referrals Were Generated For Clients In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"This research delivers compelling evidence that employees play a pivotal role in recruitment." – Evan White, CMO, ERIN

Post thi

A sampling of data shared in the white paper includes:



54.5% of referrals were submitted via email, emphasizing the value of integrated workflows.

29.8% originated from social shares, demonstrating the power of extended networks.

10% were made through SMS, showcasing the convenience of mobile engagement. Referral hires have a 13% success rate , outperforming traditional hiring channels.

"We're proud to present ERIN's white paper and groundbreaking data to the HR community," said Evan White, CMO of ERIN. "This research delivers compelling evidence that employees play a pivotal role in shaping effective recruitment strategies. Organizations unlock their true potential by cultivating a culture that values and harnesses employee participation, driving success far beyond their core responsibilities."

The detailed white paper also examines employee behaviors, mobile engagement trends, and industry-specific patterns, equipping industry professionals and HR teams with actionable strategies for optimizing referral programs.

"The data we're sharing tells a story not widely talked about across companies, and that is where and how employees engage with employee referral programs," said ERIN CEO Mike Stafiej. "This is where companies are seeing true success in their recruitment strategies and experiencing the true impact of automation."

Stafiej and White will host a LinkedIn Live at 1:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 28 , when they will provide commentary on the white paper findings and share insight on what it means for the future of enterprises hiring.

For additional information about ERIN, visit . The 2024 Employee Referral Insights white paper can be downloaded here .

SOURCE ERIN Technologies, Inc.