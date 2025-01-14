Diversity Your Portfolio With Small-Cap Stock The New York Times Co.

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Did you know that %TheNewYorkTimesCompany (NYSE: $NYT) is a small-cap stock?

It’s true. The company that publishes The New York Times, widely viewed as the global newspaper of record, is a publicly traded small-cap stock.

The Times’ stock currently has a capitalization of $8.35 billion U.S., making it a small-cap security that’s loosely defined as one with a market cap of less than $10 billion U.S.

The company’s stock hasn’t set the world on fire lately, posting a 7% gain over the last 12 months and a 50% return over five years.

However, there are reasons to be bullish on NYT stock and its prospects.

Unlike most media companies, and newspapers in particular, The New York Times continues to thrive and appears to have successfully transitioned to the digital world from newsprint.

Most recently, The New York Times Co. reported third-quarter 2024 financial results that beat Wall Street estimates as its number of paid subscribers surpassed 11 million for the first time.

The Times said it added 260,000 paid digital subscribers in the third quarter of last year, pushing it to 11.09 million subscribers.

Of the company’s total number of subscribers, 10.47 million are digital only and do not include the print edition of The New York Times newspaper.

The New York Times Co. has a stated goal of reaching 15 million paid subscribers by the end of 2027.

To help it achieve that goal, The Times has been making several changes and additions to its offerings, acquiring the popular game “Wordle” and buying “The Athletic” sports news website in 2022 to bolster its sports coverage.

The Times crossword puzzle and other games, as well as its recipes and podcasts, are also extremely popular and drawing in subscribers.

The Athletic has made a profit for the first time since The Times bought it, posting an operating profit for Q3 2024 of $2.6 million U.S. compared to a loss of $7.9 million U.S. a year earlier.

The company also recently achieved labour peace with a new contract agreement reached with its Tech Guild, a union that represents more than 600 technology workers at the paper.

Among media companies, The New York Times stands out and could be a way for investors to diversify their portfolio.

NYT stock also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.13 U.S. per share, giving it a yield of 1.02%.