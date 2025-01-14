Stuart Young’S Coronation Is A Nail In The Cross Of Democracy In Trinidad And Tobago

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

The latest episode of The People's National Movement ( PNM ) ongoing, chaotic soap opera of a leadership battle is yet another reason for citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to vote them out of office when the general election is called.

The fact that it took a special meeting for Keith Rowley to call his warring ministers to heel over his highly questionable coronation of Stuart Young shows that the prime and his have virtually collapsed under the weight of internal power struggles. At the same time, the country remains rudderless and on dangerous autopilot.

The reality is that Rowley's naked attempt to play musical chairs with his entire bunch of incompetent ministers cannot and will never benefit the people of Trinidad and Tobago, now or in the future. His insistence on presiding over Young's coronation is a dagger to the heart of our country's democracy.

Therefore, the news conference following the PNM's general council meeting was nothing short of farcical. It was a vulgar and obscene charade aimed at hoodwinking a desperate, traumatized nation into believing that unity was achieved among the lazy, greedy, incompetent warring members of the Rowley government, even as they remained engaged in their cloak-and-dagger politics.

Notably, this past week, the current state of emergency, the unprecedented, brutal, runaway crime and murder wave, and ongoing economic hardships for citizens have taken a back seat, as all PNM MPs and ministers have gone into self-preservation mode, following Rowley's selfish decision to abandon his government's desperately sinking ship.

Yet Rowley must know that regardless of who he coerces the PNM's general council to select as their leader, the party is destined to lose the next general election due to all of the MPs and ministers' collective disastrous, deadly tenure in government.

Indeed, the population has become weary, frustrated, and deeply enraged by the critical role that ALL the incompetent and callous PNM MPs and ministers have played in bringing Trinidad and Tobago to its knees in the past decade.

Citizens are fully aware that it is the entire cadre of PNM ministers and MPs who have played the most significant role in the destruction of our economy, stability, peace, and security.

Rowley's ongoing imposition of Young, or anyone else, as his replacement is therefore useless since this will not fix the runaway crime situation, create jobs, or bring the cost of living down.

Indeed, not a single PNM minister or MP can do this. They are ALL the architects of Trinidad and Tobago's decade-long slide into death, debt, and despair.

Only a new United National Congress (UNC) government can rescue and restore security, prosperity, peace, and progress to Trinidad and Tobago.

Therefore, I assure you that the UNC stands fully committed to bringing about this much-needed proper, stable, good governance to the people of Trinidad and Tobago and rid us of the curse of this destructive, incompetent, unstable, and deeply divided PNM regime.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP

The Office of The Leader of the Opposition

