Shmyhal, Latvian Speaker Discuss Training Of Ukrainian Military, Support For Defense Industry

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and representatives of the Saeima of Latvia, led by Speaker Daiga Mierina, discussed the support for the Ukrainian defense and the continuation of training programs for the Ukrainian military.

The head of the Ukrainian announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I had a meaningful meeting with representatives of Latvia's Saeima, led by Speaker Daiga Mierina. I am deeply grateful to Latvia for its military and technical assistance to Ukraine. The provision of weapons, ammunition and military goods worth more than 501 million euros. We discussed the support for Ukraine's defense industry based on the Danish model and the continuation of training programs for the Ukrainian military,” he wrote.

Shmyhal said that the parties coordinated further efforts to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

“I emphasized the importance of restrictions against the Russian nuclear industry and further countermeasures against Russia's 'shadow fleet'. I am grateful to Latvia for its active support for this initiative,” he noted.

The head of the Ukrainian government added that during the meeting they discussed the creation of a reliable and cost-effective transportation corridor between Ukraine and the Baltic States. He is convinced that the full-fledged launch of Rail Baltica will open up new opportunities in this area.

According to the Prime Minister, the Latvian parliamentarians once again assured that Latvia would continue to support Ukraine, particularly on its way to the EU and NATO.

Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal