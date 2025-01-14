GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj Sets New Benchmark For Indoor Air Quality With Advanced Purification System

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 14, 2025: GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, is delighted to announce the installation of the YOGa Clean Air Bubble (Y-CAB) system. This highly advanced air purification has transformed the indoor air quality for students and staff, ensuring a healthier and safer environment.



The shift to classes due to poor air quality has raised significant concerns. Studies have shown that prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can severely impact children's and learning outcomes. The transition to online classes, while necessary, has highlighted the urgent need for clean indoor air in schools to ensure uninterrupted and effective learning.



Moreover, children aged 3 to 6 years are particularly vulnerable to polluted air, which can cause long-term lung damage and increase the risk of chronic respiratory conditions.

The new air purification system effectively addresses the critical issue of urban air pollution. Following its implementation, the air quality in the school has improved to an impressive 2 μg/m3. The Y-CAB system not only achieves this remarkable reduction in particulate matter levels but also effectively lowers CO2 concentrations, providing fresher air for everyone.



Additionally, by filtering out harmful particulates and pathogens, it substantially lowers the risk of airborne infections, contributing to a safer and healthier environment for students and staff alike.



"We are committed to providing a nurturing learning environment to our students. As a young mother, I understand the importance of clean air for our children's health and well-being. Ascertaining that they breathe clean, fresh air is crucial not only for their physical health but also for their cognitive development and overall happiness. The installation of the innovative YOGa Clean Air Bubble (Y-CAB) air purification system is a significant step in this direction. We are confident this initiative will positively impact our students' and faculty's overall health and concentration levels," said Ms. Radhika Goenka, Executive Director of GD Goenka Group.



The YOGa Clean Air Bubble (Y-CAB) air purification system utilises advanced micropore filtration and controlled ventilation to create a clean air bubble within the school premises. This technology has been independently validated by IIT Delhi for its effectiveness and does not use ESP, ionization, or UV technologies, which can result in side effects.



With a notable enhancement in air quality inside the school premises, parents and school staff have also praised the development.



"The new air purification system is a game-changer. Knowing that our children will be breathing clean air while they learn and play is incredibly reassuring. This initiative brings peace of mind and a positive outlook for their health and energy levels," said Ms. Prerna Haryani, parent of Pariza Khubani, a student of GD Goenka Public School.



According to the head of the junior school, ''As someone sensitive to environmental allergens, I have experienced a remarkable change in air quality, creating a more pleasant and conducive environment for learning. It's truly uplifting to witness such a positive transformation in the school premises.''

In addition to the air purification system, the school has enhanced its indoor facilities, including a state-of-the-art gym for students. This ensures that physical activities can continue safely indoors, regardless of outdoor air quality.



The installation of the air purification system at GD Goenka Public School is a testament to the institution's commitment to ensuring the holistic development of its students. As a pioneer in offering world-class facilities and infrastructure, the school continues to set new standards in education, nurturing the global change agents of the future.



About GD Goenka Group:



For almost thirty years, the GD Goenka Group has been a pioneering force, illuminating the educational landscape of India under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka. Proudly standing as a beacon of educational excellence, our journey began with the establishment of our iconic school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Since then, our network has expanded to include 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering diverse curricula including CBSE, IB, and Cambridge.

