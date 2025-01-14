Fire Force Closes 26 Entities Safety Violations

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) issued an administrative closure on Tuesday, shutting down 26 shops and entities for violating fire license regulations. In a statement by the KFF, the violating establishments were cited for failing to obtain fire licenses and comply with safety and fire prevention requirements, despite warnings. (end) agr

