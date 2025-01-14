Top Travel Brand Pure Michigan Says People Are Craving More Meaningful Experiences, Invites Visitors To Slow Down

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Slow trend predicted to surge in 2025 as interest in quiet, natural, and multisensory offerings grows

Make an "un-resolution" to enjoy vacation time in a more fulfilling way Pure Michigan captures slow travel essence in custom fragrances

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following years of ratcheting national stress and a bubbling desire to reclaim time and connection, travel brand Pure Michigan predicts 2025 will see a surge in slow travel interest, and invites visitors to renew in its four-season destination.*

Snowshoeing through snow-covered trees in Michigan's tranquil winter landscape.

Vibrant blooms during the Tulip Time festival in Holland, MI, one of numerous annual agritourism events in Michigan.

Continue Reading

Slow travel, inspired by slow food and slow living movements, encourages travel at a more natural pace to discover deeper connections to the environment and community for richer, more fulfilling experiences. The outdoor, cultural, and agricultural resources of Michigan make it a prime destination for slow travel experiences that visitors can see, hear, taste, touch, and feel.

"We know health and relaxation are among top reasons people travel for leisure, that health is often part of New Year's resolutions, but that unrealistic resolutions can compound stress," said Kelly Wolgamott, Vice President of Pure Michigan . "So, we are championing the idea of a travel un-resolution this year, a commitment to yourself to slow down and experience more, immersing in activities that really nourish the senses."

Slow travel emphasizes full immersion in a destination rather than rushing through an overstuffed itinerary. This benefits workers and employers alike in that travelers may be more likely to feel recharged by time away, which is correlated to improved productivity, mood, and energy.**

Sample Slow Travel Experiences in Michigan Include:



Authentic flavors: Savoring in-season and farm-to-table dining, craft breweries, and award-winning wineries that showcase Michigan's rich agritourism and culinary traditions. Its unique geography and proximity to the vast Great Lakes have made Michigan one of the most agriculturally productive and diverse regions in America. Increasingly, due to demand, local farms are offering farm stays that include learning about and contributing to farm activities.

Honoring things that grow: Michigan's natural and agricultural landscapes have given rise to dozens of festivals and destinations that celebrate different flora and fauna, including Tulip Time in Holland, the Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island, the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, and National Morel Mushroom Festival in Boyne City, to name a few. Woods and water: Meandering trips across roads, forests, waterways, and trails. Michigan offers more than 3,000 miles of freshwater coastline on four Great Lakes, more than 20 scenic byways, 13,400 miles of designated trails, more than 19 million acres of forestlands, and 11,000 inland lakes beckoning visitors to take the long way - on foot, on wheels, on skis, blades, boards or boats, depending - and appreciate the splendor and serenity of each season.

"Coming into a travel experience with the intent to slow down, to not over plan, to put energy into being fully present might feel counter-intuitive in today's world, but slowing down can significantly enhance our travel enjoyment," said Wolgamott. "Now is a great time to make travel plans for the year ahead, and Pure Michigan has some great tips and itineraries to help people get started."

Capturing a Vacation in a Fragrance

One aspect of slow travel is experiencing it through all available senses, including our sense of smell, like the sweet, lakey vibe of a family beach day; the earthy, crispy notes of a late autumn hike; the refreshing clean of falling snow.

Research shows these scent experiences are deeply connected to memory, which is why a familiar whiff of that family beach day can unlock pleasant emotions.*^ To capture these indelible moments, Pure Michigan, in partnership with The Aroma Labs , developed four custom fragrances correlating to specific slow, seasonal experiences found only in Michigan. They include:



First Snow: Conveying the warmth of winter, fresh snowfall, and fireside gatherings.

Awakening: With springtime notes of lilacs and fruit blossoms.

Fresh: An air of freshwater coastline, summer beach days, wineries, and laughter. Harvest: Transporting users to a crisp fall day peeping radiant reds and yellows in the landscape.

The Pure Michigan fragrances are available in room spray, roller, and balm formats as part of a limited distribution, with plans for a broader public rollout in 2025.



For more information including tips for slowing down, visit Michigan .

*Based on Google Trends year-over-year search interest around slow travel for the U.S., 2019-2024.

**According to the American Psychological Association

*^According to research published in Harvard Medicine

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business and community development with the focus on growing Michigan's economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit . For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at . Follow along or join the conversation on: Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , Threads, TikTok , X and YouTube .

Sierra Powers

FINN Partners on behalf of Pure Michigan

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Michigan

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED