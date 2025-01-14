Cherry Bekaert Celebrates Growth With Promotion Of Eight New Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "I am delighted to recognize the contributions and dedication of these eight individuals," said Michelle L. Thompson, CPA , Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "Their to our esteemed Partner group is a well-deserved recognition of their unwavering commitment to our Firm. Each of them has demonstrated exemplary leadership, and we are excited to see the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas they will bring to our clients and the broader industry. We look forward to the impact these Partners will make to the continued growth and success of Cherry Bekaert."



Logan Booth, CPA is based in the Firm's Virginia Beach office. He provides audit and attest services to privately held businesses in the government contracting, professional services and industrial sectors. A member of the Firm's Government Contractor Services Group, Logan assists clients with complex business transactions.



Located in the Firm's Virginia Beach office, Robert Burke, CPA assists companies across various industries with tax planning , tax compliance and tax advisory services . Robert has experience in partnership and corporate taxation, long-term tax planning, and creative entity structuring.



Matthew Dobbins, CPA is located in the Firm's Nashville office. Specializing in SEC reporting and technical accounting matters, Matt serves both emerging growth and established companies in the middle market. Matt focuses on audits of public and private companies in the Firm's Technology, Life Sciences and Industrial Manufacturing industries.



Based in the Firm's Tysons office, Zack Hancock, CPA assists clients with their tax needs across a range of industries. He specializes in income & franchise tax compliance and planning for corporate and pass-through entities, as well as for high-net-worth individuals.



Vivian Kohrs, CPA is in the Firm's Tyson's office. With strong data and analytical skills, Vivian helps the Firm with strategic developments of numerous firm-wide engagement enablement tools. She helps client teams establish their Research Tax Credit study process and achieve significant tax savings.



Based in the Firm's Los Angeles office, Razmik Libarian, CPA provides financial due diligence services to help clients improve results and minimize risk and value erosion when executing transactions . His industry expertise spans the private equity, industrial manufacturing and technology sectors.



Danny Martinez, CPA, CGFM , is located in the Firm's Austin office. He has provided technical accounting assistance to some of the country's largest cities and counties. Danny also provides advisory and training services to a wide range of governmental entities and is a founding member of the firm's Government Standards Outlook Committee.

Based in the Firm's Greenville office, Laurel Tinsley, J.D., LL.M . offers tailored guidance on complex financial transactions for the economic development of communities. She provides clients with strategic financial services through transactions beginning at inception and assists in compliance through the entirety of the loans until unwind.

