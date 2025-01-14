(MENAFN- Robotics & News) SMD partners with Beam to 'mobilise' autonomous underwater vehicles

January 14, 2025 by David Edwards

SMD , an underwater and services company, and Beam , a deep company, are partnering to“mobilise” autonomous in harsh offshore environments using Beam's Pathfinder software.

Having purchased SMD's market-leading Quantum EV, Beam plans to mount its innovative subsea perception system, SubSLAM – running their Pathfinder software – to the vehicle, enabling AI-driven autonomous piloting in deeper, harsher waters.

By combining SubSLAM's localisation, AI and mapping technology with Quantum EV's exceptional high-current performance, vital progress will be made towards improving the efficiency of offshore wind farm maintenance.

John McCann, SMD's ROV sales and business development manager, says:“We are delighted to collaborate with Beam, a company that shares our future focus and passion for innovation.

“SubSLAM'S real-time 3D mapping, data collection, and image capture capabilities represent a huge step towards fully autonomous ROV operations. When mounted to a powerful, steady vehicle like the Quantum EV, these capabilities are unlocked in even deeper waters.”

Discussing the importance of this partnership, Simon Adams, programme director at Beam, says:“Our work with SMD underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver superior services and drive the growth of renewable energy worldwide.

“By moving towards autonomous vehicles for inspection and maintenance missions, we cut operational costs and improve overall efficiency. These inspections also require less manpower, which is critical in an industry facing a workforce shortage.”

“With SMD's Quantum EV offering superior stability and position-keeping during high-current operations, we can now take our Pathfinder software and SubSLAM to even harsher environments, autonomously servicing a wider range of offshore wind farms.”

Marc Coull, programme director – service innovation at Beam, says:“A market-leading vehicle, SMD's Quantum EV comes with superior payload, more space for intervention equipment, and unparalleled speed and power. It's exactly what we need to evolve our deep-sea missions.

“SMD's commitment to driving forward the renewable sector aligns perfectly with our own – its team has not only understood our ambitions but worked closely with us to drive them forward.”