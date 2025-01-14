Qatar's 2024 Budget Estimated To Have Generated 'Significant Surplus'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's budget for 2024 is estimated to have generated“significant surplus” as Qatari oil averaged $80.01 per barrel last year.

For 2024 budget, Qatar had lowered oil price assumption to $60 per barrel compared to $65 in 2023.

Qatari crude price (Dukhan and Marine combined) averaged $79.31 per barrel in January last year, according to Bloomberg estimates.

In February, Qatari crude averaged $80.24 per barrel, $84.57 in March, $89.51 (April), $84.23 (May), $83.60 (June), $84.61 (July), $77.62 (August), $73.91 (September), $74.99 (October), $73.58 (November) and $73.98 (December), Bloomberg estimates show.

The average price per barrel fetched by Qatari crude (Dukhan) is as follows: $78.91 (January), $80.24 (February), $84.42 (March), $89.41 (April), $84.10 (May), $83.15 (June), $84.23 (July), $77.35 (August), $73.78 (September), $75.01 (October), $73.50 (November) and $74.00 (December).

The average price fetched by Qatari crude (Marine) is as follows: $79.71 (January), $80.24 (February), $84.72 (March), $89.61 (April), $84.35 (May), $84.05 (June), $84.98 (July), $77.90 (August), $74.03 (September), $74.96 (October), $73.65 (November) and $73.95 (December).

Giving details of the 2025 budget last month, HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari said it expects total revenues of QR197bn and an expenditure of QR210.2bn with an anticipated deficit of QR13.2bn.

Qatar has set an oil price of $60 per barrel in preparing the budget, he noted.

HE al-Kuwari said:“Qatar continues to adopt a conservative approach in estimating oil and gas revenues, with an average oil price of $60 per barrel. This approach aims to enhance financial flexibility and ensure spending stability.”

On the anticipated deficit of QR13.2bn in 2025 budget, al-Kuwari clarified it is“theoretical” in nature.

“Qatar has set an oil price of $60 per barrel in preparing the budget. This is a very conservative price. If there is a surplus, it will be used to repay debt, strengthen Qatar's foreign exchange reserves and also channelled into the sovereign wealth fund,” he said.

Al-Kuwari had noted that Qatar enjoyed very high sovereign ratings. Moody's credit rating for Qatar stands at Aa2, S&P Global (AA) and Fitch Ratings (AA).

“These highlight Qatar's robust, well managed economy and its credit worthiness. These help banks and other Qatari companies to obtain debt at attractive prices, among the best in emerging markets,” the minister said.

