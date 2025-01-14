Nashville Loft Once Host To Country Stars Like Tim Mcgraw, Faith Hill And More To Be Sold At Online Auction February 3Rd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

219 2nd Ave N., Ste 200, Nashville, TN to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on February 3rd, 2025.

Previously listed for $3.2M, this 2nd Avenue loft in Downtown Nashville will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1M.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading luxury auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Loft in Nashville, TN. The property, previously listed for $3,200,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,000,000 on Monday, February 3rd at 9:00am CST.Built in 1899 and thoughtfully restored, this fully furnished 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom loft seamlessly combines historic character with modern amenities and luxury finishes. Access via a private elevator to a second-floor unit featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a white baby grand piano, once owned by Nashville's iconic Frizzell Family. The custom performance stage is outfitted with a professional sound system, drum kit, guitar and bass amps, and microphones. With live streaming and recording capabilities and in-house editing, the loft is designed for creativity and convenience. Additional highlights include a gourmet kitchen, a luxurious primary suite, a prime location, and versatile property usage. Most recently, the property has functioned as an event venue, a short-term rental, and a private residence.The Music Loft has welcomed some of country music's biggest names. Garth Brooks attended his daughter Allie Colleen's single release party here, where she gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated a birthday party at the loft, with performances by McGraw and his daughter. Lainey Wilson took the stage shortly after her hit single“Things a Man Oughta Know” reached number one. Cody Jinks recently stayed at the loft to film an upcoming YouTube series. Other notable guests and performers include Reba McEntire, Jerrod Niemann, John Osborne, Sara Evans, Love and Theft, LoCash, Little Texas, and more.“As someone with roots in both Nashville's entertainment scene and real estate market, I can confidently say The Music Loft embodies the city's energy, creativity, and charm,” said Stephen Brush of Compass.“Interluxe is bringing awareness and excitement to this listing, ensuring this unique property finds its next visionary owner. Whether you're an artist, entrepreneur, or investor, this is your chance to be part of the rhythm of Music City."“This auction presents an extraordinary buying opportunity to own a unique property within walking distance to the great entertainment of downtown Nashville,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions.“With its prime location, architectural design, and versatile entertainment spaces, this property offers an unmatched lifestyle for both personal enjoyment and investment potential.”The Music Loft is being offered in cooperation with Stephen Brush of Compass. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, February 3rd. Previews are Friday, January 31st from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, February 1st from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, February 2nd from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer's agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at . See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 25 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Joy Swasy

Interluxe Auctions

+1 704-885-1430

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.