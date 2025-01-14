Trane® Named America's Most Trusted® Residential HVAC Brand For 11Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, January 14, 2025 /3BL/ - Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has been named America's Most Trusted® HVAC Brand for the 11th consecutive year by Lifestory Research.

The 2025 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted Study surveyed 8,856 consumers nationwide between January and December 2024 to identify the most trusted HVAC brand. Trane achieved the highest Net Trust Quotient score (113.4) among top HVAC brands and was named a 5-star Thermostat Brand in America's Most Trusted Study for the fifth consecutive year with a Net Trust Quotient score of 110.6.

“Earning the title of America's Most Trusted HVAC brand for the 11th consecutive year is a testament to Trane's unwavering commitment to excellence”, said Dwayne Cowan, President of Residential HVAC at Trane Technologies.“This recognition reflects our dedication to delivering innovative, reliable, and sustainable solutions that enhance homeowners' quality of life. Our customers' trust inspires us to create lasting impacts on comfort, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability."

Founded over a decade ago, Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study provides valuable insights about consumer trust based on people's honest opinions and experiences over the course of 12 months. Brand trust is measured using the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient, where a score of 100 represents the average for all brands included. To be considered for this accolade, brands must achieve sufficient survey responses for a 95% confidence level and a margin of error no greater than 3%. Confidence level results are then compared to peer organizations of comparable size and complexity.

“For eleven consecutive years, Trane has earned the steadfast trust of its customers,” said Eric Snider, President of Lifestory Research. "Customers considering the purchase of an HVAC system seek a brand dedicated to dependable, lasting solutions and Trane's consistent ability to meet these needs has earned their sustained confidence rating."

Through bold, industry-leading action, Trane Technologies is advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments , including the Gigaton Challenge – a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons (or, one gigaton) – and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050. In 2014, the company set its first science-based 2020 Climate Commitments – accelerating innovation to achieve them two years ahead of schedule. The company is first in its industry with near and long-term emissions reduction targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) .

###



About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit or .

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies .

© 2025 Trane. All Rights Reserved.

All trademarks referenced in this document are the trademarks of their respective owners.