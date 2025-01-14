International Circus At Al Wakrah Souq Captivates Audiences With High Demand

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The“Beyond Reality” International Circus at Al Wakrah Souq continues to draw large crowds, delighting audiences of all ages with its exceptional performances and family-friendly atmosphere.

Due to the high demand, the show has been extended to run until January 17, 2025.

Launched in December 2023, this circus is poised to become an annual event, bringing top-tier performances by artists from Russia and Belarus to Qatar.

The organizers emphasized that the show's content was carefully curated to align with Qatari cultural values, ensuring it resonates with the local audience.

Show highlights and unique acts

The circus features an array of breathtaking acts, including a mesmerizing Sea Lion performance, an impressive Bear and Monkey act, and a high-strung Arrow Bow routine.

Other highlights include a seven-artist team from the Nikulin State Moscow Circus performing their stunning“Perch” act, Duo Aerial Belt, and the comedic antics of the Furman Brothers.

Spectacular illusions, sparkling dress transformations, and the finely choreographed“Rola Bola” act keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The show is complemented by a musical dancing fountain, brought from Russia, featuring 350 nozzles and 40 tons of equipment that create an unforgettable aquatic display synchronized with music.

The Peninsula took a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the performers, who bring joy and excitement to the stage.

Alikhan Alikhanov, a crew member, expressed his enthusiasm for performing in Qatar, praising the warm weather and welcoming people.

“In Russia, it is snowing and freezing, but here it's warm and sunny. Performing in an open-air venue is a rare and refreshing experience for us,” he noted.

Animal trainers Aleksandr Khlystov and Anna Fedchenko reassured the audience about the high safety standards and extensive training of the animals involved.

Meanwhile, Sea Lion trainer Natalia Berezhko described the dedication required for her work, citing patience, constant practice, and love for the animals as key to success.

Tuichibai Tadzhibaev, a performer specializing in high-risk stunts, shared his rigorous training regime.“I attend the gym, train my breathing, monitor my diet, and prepare mentally for each performance. Despite the preparation, every act carries a risk to life,” he explained.

A Special Bond with the Qatari Audience



The performers expressed deep gratitude for the warm reception in Qatar.“The atmosphere is magical, and the shining eyes of children and adults inspire us to give our best,” said Leanid and Vital Furmanau.

Show creator and General Manager of LANA Group International W.L.L. Qatar, Svetlana Levitskaya echoed this sentiment, highlighting the team's commitment to exceeding the high expectations of the Qatari audience.

With its growing popularity, the circus is set to introduce new acts and surprises annually, keeping the experience fresh and captivating.

The circus runs daily at 5pm and 7:30pm, with tickets priced between QR50 and QR300.