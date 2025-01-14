Bamyan Girl Opens Tailoring Workshop, Creates Jobs Post Education Ban

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): Amina Akbari is a young woman in central Bamyan province where she has opened a tailoring allowing work opportunities to generate and for tens of women in the province.

She took the initiative after the closure of universities two years ago and not being able to continue her higher education.

Akbari told Pajhwok Afghan News After two years of studying social sciences at Bamyan University, she was unable to continue her studies when universities in the country closed and was forced to turn to economic activities and establish a sewing and embroidery workshop.

She said:“The aim of establishing this workshop was to achieve financial independence, address psychological problems, provide economic support to the family, and provide vocational training for women. Currently, about 45 women are working in the sewing, embroidery, and handicraft sectors, earning an income through this.”

This Bamiyan girl clarified that all her students receive wages based on the amount of production and sewing they do, and to address their problems, a savings fund has been created, and each person contributes 50 Afghanis to this fund monthly so that they can use it as a loan if needed.

Referring to social and cultural challenges, Akbari said that she established this workshop with an initial capital of 10,000 Afghanis about two years ago, and now its capital has increased to 250,000 Afghanis.

She emphasized that this has increased her status and respect within the family, and she can now participate in family decisions and activities

At the same time, the students and workers of this workshop are happy that they can earn money in the future by learning this profession.

Zakia Ahmadi, one of the workers, said:“I can now produce all kinds of Hazaragi clothes, bridal dowries, and local handicrafts, and in this way I can also support my family economically”.

He called on relevant institutions and foreign institutions to support such small entrepreneurs and provide opportunities for more women to engage in economic activities.

Mawlavi Noorzai Aminzada, head of the Bamyan Commerce and Industry, said this department has supported small industrialists and entrepreneurs in cooperation with domestic and foreign institutions.

The department, in cooperation with domestic and foreign institutions, supported artisans and nomadic entrepreneurs, adding that several local product exhibitions have been held in the province this year and two handicraft production and sales centers have been established in Bamyan Bazaar to provide employment opportunities for more women.

