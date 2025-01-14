Ipsun Solar Partnering With Montgomery County Green Bank's Affordable Residential Solar Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Montgomery County residents are now able to access subsidized solar loans with rates ranging from 0% for residents living in Equity Emphasis Areas to 4.99% for all other residents

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsun Solar , a community-based solar company serving Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland, is partnering with Montgomery County Green on their innovative consumer solar funding program with OneEthos . The program provides Montgomery County residents access to subsidized solar loans with rates ranging from 0% for residents living in Equity Emphasis Areas to 4.99% for all other residents. Montgomery County residents are anticipated to save approximately $234,000 annually on their energy bills through this initiative.

"We're proud to partner with the Montgomery County Green Bank on this groundbreaking program that aligns perfectly with our mission of making solar power accessible to all," said Jim Cahill, General Manager of Ipsun Solar. "By combining our expertise in high-quality solar installations with Montgomery County Green Bank's innovative financing solutions, we can help more homeowners, particularly those in underserved communities, access the savings and environmental benefits of clean energy. Our focus on quality ensures each installation meets the specific needs of Montgomery County residents while maximizing their energy savings."

Through this program, Ipsun Solar customers in Montgomery County will have access to loans that can cover solar panel installation, battery storage, and necessary roof replacements. The lending process is streamlined through OneEthos's platform, which provides real-time loan decisions within 30 seconds through Climate First Bank .

"Ipsun Solar's proven track record in community-focused installations, commitment to quality, and dedication to providing equitable resources for underserved communities make them an exceptional partner for this program," said Stephen Morel, CEO of Montgomery County Green Bank. "This collaboration helps us advance toward our goal of deploying $5,000,000 in consumer loans within the program's first year, with half of the installations prioritized for Equity Emphasis Areas. This aligns with our mission to make clean energy and climate-resilient solutions accessible and affordable for everyone in Montgomery County."

Montgomery County homeowners interested in solar installation through this program can contact Ipsun Solar at .

About Ipsun Solar: Ipsun Solar is a community-based solar company serving Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. We are committed to making solar power accessible to all and helping communities achieve energy independence through delivering the highest quality installations. A Civic Renewables company, Ipsun provides homeowners and businesses a seamless transition to solar energy with flexible, personalized solutions instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

About the Montgomery County Green Bank: The Montgomery County Green Bank is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping businesses and residents affordably implement energy efficiency, clean energy, and climate-resilient solutions. The Montgomery County Green Bank supports Montgomery County, MD, by driving investment into energy efficiency and clean energy through lending and investment partners in the region. These efforts include working with homeowners, renters, nonprofits, and commercial entities of all varieties. For more information, visit .

About OneEthos:

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: .

