Explorer Chick Provides Alternatives To REI Adventures Female Travelers

Explorer Chick Adventure Co. provides for canceled REI adventures

Discover smaller, independent with Explorer Chick Adventure Co. to replace canceled REI Adventures vacations.

- Explorer Chick Michelle C.CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The recent closure of REI Adventures has left many travelers scrambling to replace their dream vacations. Explorer Chick Adventure Co., a smaller, independent travel company steps in to fill the void left by REI's canceled experiences.While the news of REI canceled adventures is unfortunate, it presents an opportunity for travelers to discover companies that may not have been found otherwise. Adventures are available at Explorer Chick Adventure Co. (Explorer Chick), especially for female travelers needing to replace their canceled national park or outdoor trip - solo or with friends.First, there's overlapping itineraries. Explorer Chick visits many of REI's most popular destinations, from Yosemite to Utah's Mighty Five.Second, it's a small, woman-owned business. Explorer Chick can't match the size of REI, but what is offered is a unique, personal experience with handcrafted itineraries that uncover hidden gems travelers didn't even know existed.Third, there's the trusted expertise. With 10 years of experience and over 300 "5-star reviews" on Google, Explorer Chick has built a supportive community of adventurous women who keep coming back for more."From hiking iconic landscapes like Yellowstone and Acadia, to exploring the rugged beauty of Alaska and 'glamping' in the Smoky Mountains, Explorer Chick is ready to welcome travelers with open arms (and maybe a glass of wine!)," says Founder Nicki Bruckmann. "We want to show female travelers why Explorer Chick is the perfect alternative for their next unforgettable outdoor journey. We're all about creating space for women to discover their superpowers - and doing it in unforgettable places, alongside an incredible community."To find your replacement trip with Explorer Chick, visit .ABOUT EXPLORER CHICK ADVENTURE CO.Established in 2014, Explorer Chick is empowering women to live their best lives through the shared experience of outdoor adventure travel tours. Voted by readers as USA Today's "Best Adventure Tour Operator" and Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards" winner.

