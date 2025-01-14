South Korea's Wirobotics Takes The Spotlight At CES 2025, Plans Global Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At CES, held January 7–10 in Las Vegas, WIM , the company's flagship wearable mobility device, earned the prestigious CES Innovation Award in Robotics for the second consecutive year . This recognition highlights the product's global appeal and reinforces the company's leadership in the rapidly growing field of wearable mobility.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly warm reception at CES," said Yeon Baek Lee , Co-CEO of WIRobotics. "We've already had discussions with leaders like Best Buy , OttoBock , and several major hospitals and rehabilitation centres about global distribution and potential partnerships."

WIM

is a game-changer in the wearable technology sector. Weighing just 1.6 kilograms, the device can be worn by anyone in under 30 seconds. The wearable mobility solution integrates with a dedicated mobile app to analyze walking data, delivering a personalized, AI-driven walking experience. With multiple modes- assistance, exercise, and mountaineering -WIM offers versatile functionality that can cater to a wide range of user needs.

After its launch in Korea in April 2024, WIM quickly gained traction in the local market, selling around 500 units in just eight months. The success in Korea, where consumers are known for their high expectations and discerning tastes, has given WIRobotics the confidence to push forward with its global expansion plans .

The excitement surrounding WIM at CES was undeniable. Even before the official exhibition hours, hundreds of visitors lined up at the

WIRobotics booth to experience the wearable mobility device firsthand. Extensive coverage by both domestic and international media outlets further amplified the company's presence on the global stage.

Lee expressed optimism about the future, noting, "Despite some initial challenges in launching the product, we swiftly implemented improvements based on early customer feedback. That rapid response has driven our success in Korea, and we're now looking to build on that momentum as we enter the U.S. , European , and Japanese markets in 2025."

As WIRobotics moves forward with its global expansion, the company plans to form strategic partnerships with global distributors and healthcare providers to broaden its reach. The goal is not only to grow the company's international footprint but to improve the quality of life for individuals through innovative wearable mobility solutions.

With its impressive presence at CES 2025, WIRobotics has cemented its position as a key player in the wearable mobility industry, preparing itself for remarkable growth in the coming years.

About

WIRobotic

WIRobotics, short for We Innovate Robotics, is dedicated to improving quality of life through wearable robotics. Following the success of WIBS (We Innovate Back Support), an unpowered back support wearable robot, the company launched WIM in 2024, earning CES Innovation Awards in both the Robotics and Accessibility & Aging Tech categories. WIRobotics continues to lead the charge toward a "one person, one robot" era by combining cutting-edge technology with hands-on consumer engagement.

For more information, visit .

