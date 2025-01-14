Dyson Ranked Most Trusted Vacuum Brand In Lifestory Research 2025 Study, Seventh Year In A Row

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Vacuum Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dyson has once again earned the title of America's Most Trusted Vacuum Brand, according to the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Vacuum Study. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.9, Dyson outpaced other major vacuum brands to secure the top spot for the seventh consecutive year.The study, which surveyed 7,073 U.S. consumers over the past 12 months, revealed Dyson's continued dominance in consumer trust, solidifying its reputation as the most reliable choice for those considering a vacuum purchase. Based on consumer trust, the ranking of the top vacuum brands highlighted other well-known names in the industry, including Bissell, Hoover, Shark, Miele, Electrolux, Oreck, Eureka, Samsung, and Dirt Devil.The Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Vacuum Study found that consumers place significant emphasis on key brand attributes that influence their purchasing decisions when shopping for a vacuum. Trustworthiness is the most critical factor, with shoppers gravitating towards brands with a reputation for delivering consistent quality and reliable performance. Innovation also plays a vital role, as many consumers seek brands that offer cutting-edge technology and features that enhance cleaning efficiency. Customer satisfaction and positive brand reputation are closely tied, with consumers favoring companies that provide exceptional customer service and stand behind their products. Longevity and heritage also matter; many buyers prefer brands with a proven track record of success in the vacuum industry.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact Lifestory Research to learn more.

Eric Snider

Lifestory Research

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.