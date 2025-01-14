CORRECTION -- Mastercard / Visa Merchant Refund – Deadline For Filing Is February 4, 2025!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A disclaimer was inadvertently left out of the original press release and the percentage estimates that were given have been removed. The disclaimer is as follows. Claim forms are being delivered and are available beginning December 1, 2023. Class members need not sign up for a third-party service in order to participate in any monetary relief and no-cost assistance will be provided from the Class Administrator and Class Counsel during the claims-filing period. For further information please visit paymentcardsettlement.com .

BATAVIA, Ill., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RMS Enterprises is helping facilitate the distribution of funds due to any merchant who used MasterCard or Visa between 2004 and 2019. A federal appeals court upheld a $5.6 billion antitrust class-action settlement that accused Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc of improperly fixing credit and debit card fees. (Payment Card Interchange Fee & Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-339).

Any nonprofit or business in the United States is eligible to file a claim if they accepted Visa and/or MasterCard credit or debit payments between January 1, 2004, and January 25, 2019. This includes businesses that have since closed or gone bankrupt. The last day for eligible merchants to submit a claim is February 4, 2025, at 11:59PM PST ( new extended deadline ).

Notices to claimants were mailed out beginning in December 2023. The deadline has been extended to February 4, 2025. Because of the quickly approaching deadline of this opportunity, many business owners do not have the time or resources to complete the filing on time. They are turning to experienced third-parties to do this on their behalf.

We provide a comprehensive claims service for you on a contingent fee basis, meaning we only get paid when you do.

To proceed, the following client information is needed:

. Owner / Representative Name & Title

. Business Name(s) & DBA

. Business Address(es)

. Phone Number & Email Address

. Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) or EIN

If you have any questions or need assistance, email Roxane Shilka at ... or call at 630-865-8408.

Press Contact:

Roxane Shilka

...

630-865-8408