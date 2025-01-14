Savvas Learning Company Is Named To The GSV 150 For The Third Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading national solutions provider recognized among the most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2025 edition of the GSV 150, an annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills. This is the third year in a row that Savvas has been named to the GSV 150.

Savvas is known for driving innovation and leading the digital transformation of K-12 education, including with AI.

"Savvas has long been a leader in utilizing adaptive technology to provide students with deeply personalized learning experiences," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Advances in artificial intelligence are allowing us today to offer even greater personalized learning for students and enhanced support for educators in ways not previously possible. To be named to the GSV 150 is truly an honor, especially for three years running, as it recognizes our commitment to using technology to transform the K-12 teaching and learning experience."

GSV is a global community and growth investment platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. It estimates that together these top 150 companies selected for this year's annual list reach roughly 3 billion people - almost half of the global population - and generate $25+ billion in annual revenue.

Savvas was chosen from more than 2,500+ global companies revolutionizing the world of education technology, from Pre-K-12 to workforce learning. GSV evaluated these companies on five criteria - revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile - to determine the global GSV 150 list.

With its award-winning Savvas Realize platform and its use of advanced technologies to make learning more engaging and interactive, Savvas is widely known for driving innovation and leading the digital transformation of K-12 education, including with artificial intelligence. It has developed its own proprietary AI-driven capabilities that are being used in cutting-edge tools, such as a new AI-enabled scoring engine for use with its core literacy programs. Introduced for this school year, the tool makes grading easier for teachers and gives students immediate feedback to improve their writing skills.

There's also growing demand in K-12 education to ensure today's students are better prepared for their future after high school. Savvas is helping to meet this demand with the launch of Savvas PathMaker , a portfolio of college and career readiness solutions that builds upon the company's strategic acquisitions of Outlier and Pointful Education . Savvas PathMaker combines award-winning Outlier by Savvas dual-enrollment courses with innovative Savvas CTE (career and technical education) courses to provide an all-in-one digital solution that opens a world of opportunities for students.

Visit GSV 150 for the full list of 2025 winners.

In addition to Savvas being selected for inclusion on the GSV 150 list, Forsa has also been chosen to speak at the 2025 ASU+GSV Summit, which is being held April 6-9 in San Diego.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions - all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

ABOUT GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. We believe that ALL people have equal access to the future, and that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit , hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures , GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company

