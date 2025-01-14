The Fastest Survived Ejection In Naval Aviation History Leads Lieutenant On A Life-Altering Psychedelic Therapy Journey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On January 15, 2014, LT Kegan“SMURF” Gill nearly lost his life in the fastest survived ejection in naval history as he crashed into icy, shark-infested waters-rendering him paralyzed.

While flying an F/A-18E Super Hornet and engaging in fierce aerial combat, US Navy fighter pilot Lieutenant Kegan Gill succumbed to an out-of-control dive, forcing him to eject at the staggering speed of 695 miles per hour seconds before his watery impact. When he later regained consciousness in a hospital and realized he was paralyzed-fearing his flying career was over-he was fueled by a new mission: to defy the odds.

A grueling, multiyear journey of over a dozen surgeries, a prescription drug addiction, and emotional abuse culminated in his triumphant return to the cockpit of the F/A-18. However, due to a lack of understanding of brain injuries and PTSD within the medical community and the dysfunctional VA healthcare system, he was subjected to a harmful regimen of psychotropic medications.

So, Lieutenant Gill embarked on a new path to recovery, finding hope in alternative treatment methods, including groundbreaking psychedelic therapy. His epic journey to hell and back will inspire anyone facing insurmountable challenges. "Phoenix Revival " (Ballast Books -January 21, 2024) is more than a memoir-it's a testament to the human spirit's unyielding determination to rise from the ashes.

About the Author

LT Kegan“SMURF” Gill is dedicated to sharing his hard-earned lessons on resilience and transformation. As a motivational speaker, author, athlete, husband, and father, he draws on his journey to inspire others facing their own battles. His story serves as living proof that no matter how insurmountable the obstacle may seem, it is possible to rise, overcome, and thrive. For more about Gill, visit his website .

