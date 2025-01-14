(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The warewashing professional equipment is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient, hygienic, and sustainable solutions in sectors like foodservice, hospitality, and healthcare. As businesses prioritize operational efficiency and eco-friendly practices, innovations in automation, efficiency, and water conservation are shaping the market's evolution. With rising consumer expectations for cleanliness and sustainability, the market is poised to expand, offering advanced solutions to meet these demands.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global warewashing professional equipment market was valued at US$ 5.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034 . As businesses across sectors like hospitality, foodservice, and healthcare continue to prioritize hygiene and operational efficiency, the market is expected to reach US$ 8.3 billion by 2034.

Technological advancements in automation, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly solutions are key drivers of growth, ensuring the continued demand for innovative warewashing equipment worldwide.

The Global Warewashing Professional Equipment Market is a rapidly growing segment within the commercial kitchen industry, driven by the increasing demand for efficient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly cleaning solutions in restaurants, hotels, catering businesses, and other foodservice establishments.

Warewashing equipment includes dishwashers, glass washers, and other cleaning machines designed to handle high volumes of dishes, utensils, glassware, and cookware. As the foodservice industry continues to grow, so does the need for professional warewashing equipment that helps businesses maintain cleanliness, hygiene, and operational efficiency.

This report explores the growth drivers, key players, trends, opportunities, and segmentation within the warewashing professional equipment market, providing insights into the factors contributing to its expansion.





Market Overview

The warewashing professional equipment market is witnessing robust growth due to increasing consumer demand for dining experiences, heightened awareness of food safety and hygiene standards, and the growing trend toward automation in commercial kitchens. Warewashing machines, such as undercounter dishwashers, conveyor dishwashers, and flight-type dishwashers, are essential for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene standards in commercial kitchens.

Key Players and Strategies



Winterhalter Gastronom : Winterhalter is a leading player in the professional warewashing market, known for its high-quality, energy-efficient dishwashers. The company focuses on offering customized warewashing solutions, including undercounter dishwashers, conveyor dishwashers, and flight-type dishwashers, to meet the specific needs of various businesses in the foodservice industry.

Hobart Corporation : Hobart is a well-established name in the commercial kitchen equipment industry. The company has a broad portfolio of warewashing equipment, including dishwashers, glass washers, and pot washers. Hobart focuses on developing energy-efficient, high-performance solutions and providing excellent customer service.

Miele Professional : Miele Professional offers a wide range of professional dishwashers designed for different commercial applications. The company's products are known for their durability, innovative features, and energy-efficient technology. Miele has a strong presence in the foodservice industry and emphasizes sustainability and high-quality cleaning results.

Meiko : Meiko is another key player in the market, specializing in warewashing equipment for commercial kitchens. The company's dishwashers are designed to offer maximum energy efficiency while ensuring optimal cleaning results. Meiko's focus on innovative technology and water conservation has made it a popular choice among eco-conscious businesses. Electrolux Professional : Electrolux Professional is known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation in commercial kitchen equipment. The company offers a range of warewashing products, including dishwashers, glass washers, and conveyor dishwashers, with an emphasis on energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Manufacturers like Champion Industries , Electrolux AB , Fagor Professional , Hobart Corporation , Jackson WWS, Inc. , Meiko Maschinenbau , Miele Professional , Smeg Group , Voltas Limited , and Winterhalter are playing a pivotal role in shaping the warewashing professional equipment market .

These companies are driving innovations in energy-efficient, high-performance, and sustainable solutions, catering to the evolving demands of industries such as foodservice, hospitality, and healthcare. Their focus on automation, water conservation, and improved hygiene standards is contributing significantly to the market's growth and transformation.

Key Growth Drivers

: The global expansion of the foodservice industry, including quick-service restaurants (QSRs), casual dining, and hotels, has created a strong demand for efficient warewashing equipment. As businesses scale to meet the growing customer demand, the need for reliable and high-performance dishwashing solutions becomes more crucial.: Automation in commercial kitchens is becoming a significant trend as businesses seek ways to improve operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance speed. Warewashing equipment that offers automated features, such as programmable cycles, energy-saving modes, and faster cleaning processes, is gaining popularity.: Stringent hygiene and food safety regulations are pushing businesses to invest in advanced cleaning solutions. Warewashing equipment that ensures thorough cleaning and sanitization, along with reducing cross-contamination, is highly sought after in the market.: There is a growing emphasis onandwarewashing solutions. Manufacturers are focusing on developing equipment that consumes less water, energy, and detergents, helping businesses reduce their operational costs and environmental impact. The demand for energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions is driving innovation in the market.: Technological advancements, such as IoT (Internet of Things) integration and smart warewashing systems, are gaining traction. These innovations enable businesses to monitor the performance of their equipment remotely, adjust settings, and improve energy management.

Opportunities in the Market



Rising Demand for Contactless and Smart Technology : The trend towards automation and smart technology presents a significant opportunity for growth. Warewashing systems equipped with IoT features, touchless interfaces, and remote monitoring are becoming increasingly popular in the market.

Sustainability and Cost Efficiency : As businesses become more environmentally conscious, the demand for water-saving and energy-efficient warewashing systems is expected to rise. Manufacturers can capitalize on this trend by offering green technologies and sustainable solutions that reduce operational costs for customers. Expanding Foodservice Industry : The growth of fast-casual dining and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) globally presents an opportunity for manufacturers to provide customized warewashing solutions that fit the needs of these rapidly expanding businesses.

Market Segmentation

The warewashing professional equipment market can be segmented based on the following factors:

Product Type :







Undercounter Dishwashers : Compact dishwashers that are ideal for smaller kitchens with limited space.



Conveyor Dishwashers : High-capacity machines used in large commercial kitchens to clean large volumes of dishes quickly.



Flight-Type Dishwashers : Used for extremely high-volume washing, these machines are ideal for large institutions and establishments.



Glass Washers : Specialized dishwashers designed to clean glassware. Pot Washers : Industrial-sized dishwashers designed to clean larger cookware.

End-Use Industry :







Restaurants : The largest end-user segment, driven by the increasing number of dining establishments.



Hotels : Large-scale hotels require heavy-duty dishwashing equipment to maintain cleanliness across multiple kitchens.



Catering Services : Catering companies, especially those serving large events, use commercial-grade warewashing systems.



Healthcare & Institutions : Hospitals and other healthcare institutions require sterile equipment for food preparation and service. Other Commercial Establishments : Includes schools, cafeterias, and corporate cafeterias.

Region :







North America : The demand for warewashing equipment is rising in North America, driven by the expansion of the foodservice industry.



Europe : Europe remains a significant market for warewashing equipment, with a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability.



Asia-Pacific : Rapid urbanization and the growth of the foodservice sector in countries like China and India are driving the demand for warewashing equipment. Rest of the World : Growing economies in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are increasing the adoption of commercial dishwashing equipment.

