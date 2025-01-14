Armenia's US Partnership Bid Counter To Azerbaijan's Growing Influence - Experts Weigh In

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has announced that a document on
strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States will be
signed today in Washington. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat
Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken are scheduled to
sign the agreement on January 14.
As the Biden administration's tenure draws to a close, this
development raises questions about its motivations and implications
for the region.
Elkhan Shahinoglu, Chairman of the Atlas Research Center
(ATLASSAM), shared his insights on the matter with
Azernews .
“The working visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan
to Washington on January 14-15 and his meeting with Secretary of
State Anthony Blinken and other officials here seems illogical at
first glance. Because a few days after this meeting, Anthony
Blinken will be replaced as Secretary of State by someone else.
After Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, new faces will
occupy state posts," Shahinoglu noted.
"In this case, what is the meaning of Ararat Mirzoyan's visit to
Washington to meet with the old ones? Earlier, there was news that
the US was planning to sign an agreement on strategic partnership
with Armenia. However, the State Department did not confirm this
news. Ararat Mirzoyan, however, hinted that meetings would be held
to discuss the document. It turns out that either Ararat Mirzoyan
or the State Department is lying," he said.
The expert highlighted the strategic calculations behind
Armenia's move:
"If Ararat Mirzoyan is meeting with the Secretary of State who will
lose his post a few days before the change of power in the US, then
there is something there. Official Yerevan is afraid that the Trump
administration will strengthen the partnership with Azerbaijan in
the South Caucasus. Apparently, they want to sign something with
Washington now so that the Trump administration remains faithful to
the agreement from the Biden era. However, for Trump, past
agreements and treaties do not matter at all."
This development underscores Armenia's attempt to secure
guarantees amid regional uncertainties and potential shifts in US
foreign policy under a new administration. Whether this agreement
will influence the balance of power in the South Caucasus remains
to be seen.
Deputy Director of the Institute of Political Studies
(Russia), Daria Grevchova, also shared her insights regarding
it:
"Such a signed agreement, of course, creates a real threat in
the region. We all see very well how the United States behaves in
the international arena. This is the so-called projection of its
power on other countries. And Armenia is precisely that projection
of the United States, the US power in the South Caucasus region.
And this is a very alarming call, since we know that the United
States is a great, strong power. And, of course, their main goal
will not be peace and stability, but the creation of controlled
chaos in the region.
"We see that Armenia will try with all its might to attract the
United States to its side, so that the United States will oppose
Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus region. In this regard, various
provocations are possible, precisely organized by Armenia in order
to undermine relations between the United States and Azerbaijan.
And Pashinyan is probably trying to show himself from the point of
view of diplomatic power that Armenia is in allied relations with
such a powerful and large state, and that Armenia can at any time
turn to the United States for support, and the United States will
provide this support.
"Perhaps, they will, if the goals and desires of the United
States somehow coincide with the interests of the United States
policy in the South Caucasus. We see that the signing of such
agreements with a fairly strong partner that actively opposes
Russia, and we have also heard government officials speak out
against Azerbaijan, tells us that Pashinyan wants to sign a peace
treaty, based precisely on the position of a strong partner who is
not ready to make concessions to Azerbaijan. Therefore, the
situation in the region with the signing of such an agreement is
very tense and becomes really acute. It is also certainly
impossible to say that this will be somehow positive, including for
Armenia, because controlled chaos, as we see in the example of
other states, never leads to anything good and beneficial for the
country itself. And this will simply be, let's say, an arms race, a
build-up of military power and the creation of various kinds of
provocations. Therefore, unfortunately, this behavior of Pashinyan
shows that he is clearly a pro-Western politician and is trying to
attract destabilization and a clear threat to security to the
region."
MENAFN14012025000195011045ID1109089272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.