Ideal Power Announces Plans For Upcoming Investor Conferences

Emerging Growth Virtual on January 16, 2025 Planet

MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas on April 23 and 24, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Ideal Power Inc.

(Nasdaq: IPWR ) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), developer and innovative provider of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN® bidirectional power switch, today announced management's plans for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on January 16, 2025

Ideal Power plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on January 16 at 2:20 PM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE . The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas on April 23 and 24, 2025

Ideal Power plans to participate at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas, NV on April 23 and 24. Ideal Power's presentation webcast is on April 23, and its one-on-one investor meetings are on April 24. The Planet MicroCap Showcase is in partnership with MicroCapClub .

Ideal Power's presentation webcast at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas is April 23 at 10:30 AM PT. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE . The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Planet MicroCap Showcase attendees in Las Vegas are encouraged to register and request HERE a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power on April 24.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR ) is the developer and innovative provider of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN®) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN® is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN® can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at , on LinkedIn , on Twitter, and on Facebook .

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

703-297-6917

