Upgraded Points Study Identifies The Cities Where Residents Live Most Beyond Their Means

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "It should come as no surprise that it's still tough out there for Americans trying to make ends meet," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Our study

paints a picture of exactly where in the country Americans are exceeding the 50% income allocation for essentials."

Study Methodology

The study analyzed strain in 100 U.S. cities by evaluating how much residents exceed the recommended 50% income allocation for essential "needs." Using BEA median income data, each city's after-tax income served as the affordability baseline. Essential expenses - rent, groceries, transportation, and utilities (including internet) - were calculated using data from sources such as Zillow, the Census Bureau, and Numbeo.

Affordability was assessed by totaling monthly expenses, comparing them to 50% of after-tax income, determining the extra annual income needed to meet the 50% rule, and calculating the percentage of income spent on essentials.

The

Top 1 0

U.S. Cities Where Americans Are Living Most Outside of Their Means

California dominates the rankings, with 7 cities in the top 10 , though Florida and New York contain major budgetary contenders:

Riverside, CaliforniaSan Diego, CaliforniaStockton, CaliforniaLos Angeles, CaliforniaLakeland, FloridaHonolulu, HawaiiBakersfield, CaliforniaFresno, CaliforniaNew York City, New YorkSacramento, California

Financial Squeeze: Cities That Exceed the 50% Benchmark

In several U.S. cities, essential expenses consume an overwhelming percentage of residents' income, far surpassing the recommended 50% threshold. A few of these include:



Riverside, California – 125% of Income: Many residents dip into savings, take on debt, or sacrifice other financial priorities just to cover their basic needs.

McAllen, Texas – 103% of Income: Essential expenses require residents to consistently exceed their means just to cover basic living costs. Lakeland, Florida – 102% of Income: Residents spend so much on essential needs that there is little room for savings or discretionary spending.

