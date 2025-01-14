Craters & Freighters Nashville Unveils Custom Crates For Safe EV And Lithium-Ion Battery Transport

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Craters & Freighters Nashville Expands Offerings with Custom Crates for EV and Lithium-Ion Battery Shipping

- Russ Connelly, Owner of Craters & Freighters Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Craters & Freighters Nashville is proud to announce the launch of its specialized battery and hazardous materials compliant crates , designed to meet the complex needs of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and the broader industrial supply chain. As the demand for EVs and lithium-ion batteries continues to surge, the need for secure, compliant, and reliable transport solutions has never been greater.

The custom-designed battery and hazmat-compliant crates from Craters & Freighters Nashville are engineered for the highest levels of safety and compliance. These crates offer protection not only for lithium-ion batteries but also for other hazardous materials, ensuring secure handling and transport while meeting strict regulatory requirements.

Russ Connelly, Owner, announced the launch of their innovative packaging solution in Nashville.“We are proud to expand our offerings with a product that not only meets the needs of our customers but also supports the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions. Our battery crates are designed for ultimate durability and safety, offering peace of mind to everyone involved in EV production and transport."

Key Features of Craters & Freighters' Custom EV and Lithium-Ion Battery Crates Include:

. Enhanced Safety: Shock-absorbing and fire-resistant materials meet UN packaging standards for the safe transport of lithium batteries and hazardous materials.

. Regulatory Compliance: Designed to meet or exceed DOT, IATA, and IMDG standards for lithium-ion batteries and hazardous materials, utilizing UN-compliant packaging for the safe transport of dangerous goods.

. Temperature Control Options: While not a requirement for UN-rated packaging of lithium batteries, temperature control may be considered in specific cases for ensuring the safe transport of sensitive materials.

. Custom Fit and Design: Tailored to specific battery sizes and configurations, each crate design undergoes a rigorous and detailed UN package design and testing process. These crates are not interchangeable and can only be used for the specific sizes and weights they were tested for. Custom fit is possible, but testing and design must be completed for each unique size and configuration.

. Eco-Friendly Solutions: Incorporates recyclable and sustainable materials to align with green logistics initiatives.

“From a small medical device to a massive aerospace component, Craters & Freighters Nashville can handle it all," declares Luis Matias, Sales. "This new product line reinforces their commitment to serving diverse industries with comprehensive shipping solutions."

ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS NASHVILLE

Craters & Freighters Nashville, established in 1997, is more than just a crating and logistics provider; it's a pillar of the Nashville community. With over 25 years of experience and a team dedicated to excellence, they offer comprehensive solutions for even the most challenging shipping needs, from fragile antiques to hazardous materials to the automotive industry. But what truly sets them apart is their commitment to giving back. Through the Esther Fund, they share their success by supporting local causes, proving that business can be a force for good.

