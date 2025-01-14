DDP Announces Integration With Axle AI MAM To Revolutionize Media Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ardis Technologies is excited to announce the inclusion of Axle AI MAM with every purchase of the DDP storage system in the APAC and Middle East regions.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DDP Dynamic Drive Pool by Ardis Technologies is excited to announce the inclusion of Axle AI Media Asset Management (MAM) with every purchase of the DDP storage system in the APAC and Middle East regions. This groundbreaking collaboration enhances the DDP ecosystem with advanced media management tools, enabling users to:

. Generate proxies for streamlined workflows.

. Organize and catalog media assets efficiently.

. Utilize powerful search features to quickly locate files.

Elvin Jasarevic, Managing Director of DDP Asia & Pacific and Middle East, said:“We are thrilled to integrate Axle AI MAM with DDP. This partnership combines our advanced storage solutions with Axle AI's robust media management tools, providing customers with an innovative platform to simplify media workflows, enhance accessibility, and accelerate project timelines.”

Key Features of the Integration:

. Enhanced Media Management – Axle AI MAM offers cataloging, metadata management, and advanced search functionalities. Editing teams using Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Apple FCP can generate proxy media automatically, reducing reliance on high-bandwidth transfers and enabling seamless collaboration.

. Remote Access and Flexibility – Axle AI MAM provides remote access to streamable video proxies and assets, allowing teams to work from anywhere. This improves productivity and simplifies collaboration across distributed locations.

. Streamlined Workflows – Editors can use low-resolution proxies for review and editing, while high-resolution originals remain securely stored on DDP. This eliminates constant file transfers, optimizing bandwidth and efficiency.

. Integrated Axle AI MAM panel for Adobe Premiere Pro, and drag-and-drop Axle AI MAM app interface for Da Vinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro.

. Optional on-premise AI capabilities and workflow automation – Axle AI's Tags and Connectr software, both optionally available, can provide a range of key further on-premise capabilities including scene understanding, semantic vector search, speech transcription, face recognition, logo recognition and no-code workflow automation.

. Optional cataloging of R3D RAW, ARRI RAW, BlackMagic RAW Avid Media Composer MXF Op-Atom media – Axle AI's optional Advanced Transcode and Pro modules allow native cataloging, search and proxy generation of a range of advanced media formats.

. Scalable and Reliable Storage – DDP storage is designed for media-intensive workflows, with features like caching, tiering, folder volumes, and hard link support to handle any scale of operation.

Why DDP?

Versatility: Operates as a SAN or NAS, optimized for video editing, audio editing, and data storage.

Single File System: Simplifies workflows with Folder Volumes, ideal for media management.

High Performance: Supports advanced protocols and offers non-disruptive expansion to meet evolving demands.

Built for Collaboration: Unlimited licenses, client-level bandwidth controls, and seamless scalability ensure smooth operations.

DDP also integrates seamlessly with Archiware P5 archiving software as well as Amazon S3 and other cloud storage services, providing comprehensive backup and archiving options.

With the inclusion of Axle AI MAM, the DDP system becomes the ultimate platform for modern media production teams, combining advanced asset management with reliable storage solutions.

About Axle AI, Inc.

Axle AI is dedicated to making media smarter. As the leading developer of radically simple MAM software, Axle AI has empowered over 1,000 organizations to enhance the way they create, share, and store digital video content. Axle's solutions are renowned for their ease of installation, use, and affordability, catering to diverse sectors including post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide.

About DDP

Ardis Technologies BV is focusing on the development and manufacture of its Dynamic Drive Pool series. The DDP is an affordable, powerful SAN storage system. It is one system (a DDP), one network (Ethernet) and all from one manufacturer, Ardis Technologies BV. DDP products are sold worldwide through a network of distributors and dealers are postproduction houses, broadcasters, rental companies, universities, schools and churches. Customers are small boutiques but also large broadcasters.

