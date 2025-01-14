AC Future's AI Transformer Home Shines At CES 2025, Winning Multiple Tech Awards Company Opens Customer Reservations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At CES, the company showcased three models: AI-THu (expandable home), AI-THt (expandable trailer), and AI-THd (drivable home). The AI-THd, the world's first drivable transformer home, captivated attendees with its patented expansion that turns the vehicle into a spacious 400-square-foot smart home. AC Future also opened reservations, with $500 securing priority delivery and $100 for standard reservations via their website.

"The recognition we received at CES 2025 validates our mission to create AI-driven, sustainable homes that redefine modern living," said Laura Czarnecki, Co-CEO of AC Future. "We're committed to offering adaptable housing solutions that blend luxury, mobility, and eco-friendliness."

Product Lineup



AI-THu : A stationary smart home featuring 400 square feet of adaptable living space and a 40-square-foot patio. Designed for both on- and off-grid living, it includes solar panels, energy storage, a water generator, and high-end appliances.



AI-THt : A 24-foot expandable trailer offering up to 400 square feet of living space. Equipped with advanced AI systems and sustainable energy solutions, it sets a new standard for eco-friendly mobile living.

AI-THd : A drivable transformer home that converts from a compact vehicle into a fully functional smart home in minutes. Ideal for customers seeking mobility without compromising on comfort, it offers sustainable energy systems and AI-driven smart features.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming interest at CES from attendees, suppliers, media, and early reservation holders," said Arthur Galarza, COO of AC Future. "We believe our AI Transformer Homes will revolutionize the housing market by offering affordable, sustainable living solutions." Initial deliveries are expected in Q4 2026, with reservations currently open at .

About AC Future

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future is redefining mobile and sustainable living with its AI Transformer Home series. The company aims to address the affordable housing crisis by offering flexible, eco-friendly housing solutions. AC Future has earned accolades from CNET and the Chicago Museum of Architecture and Design, highlighting its innovative contributions to modern living.

