C+A Global Expands Health And Fitness Portfolio With Acquisition Of Power Systems And Dynamax

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Trailblazing suppliers join C+A Global's growing of quality brands

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

C+A Global, a leading global manufacturer, retailer, and distributor, expands its portfolio through strategic acquisitions of health, fitness, and recreational brands. The company has officially acquired Power Systems and Dynamax, two premier suppliers of fitness and athletic performance equipment. This reinforces C+A Global's strategic expansion in the health, fitness, and recreational categories, complementing its recent additions of Saris and Invacare.

Power Systems, founded in 1986, has built a stellar reputation as a leader in the fitness industry, offering a comprehensive selection of high-quality, commercial-grade fitness equipment backed by expert service and support.

Dynamax has also been a trusted name in the fitness and performance training industries, providing innovative medicine balls for physical therapy, strength training, and overall wellness. Together, these brands bring decades of expertise and commitment to quality that align with C+A Global's vision for growth.

"This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to growing in the health and fitness categories," said Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global. "With Power Systems and Dynamax joining our portfolio, we're excited to leverage our extensive resources and expertise to elevate these brands while continuing to deliver the exceptional quality and service their customers have come to expect."

"We are excited about this new partnership. It positions Power Systems for exponential growth by leveraging C+A's cutting-edge product design, manufacturing capabilities, and streamlined global distribution," added Jason Eason, General Manager of Power Systems.

This acquisition highlights the significant synergies between Power Systems, Dynamax, Saris, and Invacare, forming a robust foundation for C+A Global's growing presence in health, fitness, and recreation. By integrating these brands, C+A Global continues to innovate and meet the evolving demands of a diverse and loyal customer base.

About Power Systems

Founded in 1986, Power Systems is a recognized leader in the fitness, athletics, and performance industries for its complete selection of quality fitness equipment with expert service and support. Power Systems is firmly committed to delivering commercial-grade, innovative products via a comprehensive order placement platform with concierge-level service and support. With over 35 years of experience, Power Systems makes ordering fitness equipment simple. Learn more at .

About Dynamax

Dynamax has been a trusted provider of high-quality training and therapy equipment, offering solutions for strength training, rehabilitation, and overall wellness. With a focus on durability and innovation, Dynamax has served fitness professionals, physical therapists, and athletes for years, enhancing performance and recovery worldwide. Learn more at .

About C+A Global

C+A Global is a world-class brand builder, strategic acquirer, and licensee, driving the innovation and growth of some of the world's most beloved consumer products, including those from HP, Kodak, and more. With over two decades of experience, C+A Global leverages strategic acquisitions, targeted insights on market trends, state-of-the-art design, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and cutting-edge marketing and logistics expertise. The company's diverse portfolio spans health, fitness, recreation, and technology brands. C+A Global consistently elevates brands to new levels of success. Learn more at .

SOURCE C+A Global

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED