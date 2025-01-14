Duos Technologies Secures Another Patent For Railcar Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Duos Continues to Lead in Railcar Inspection Innovation with Its obliquevue® System used for advanced undercarriage visualization for AI analytics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT) through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc. a provider of Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) to analyze fast moving freight, passenger and transit trains, a leader in railcar inspection technologies, has been granted a new patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its obliquevue® Oblique Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner . Titled "Device to capture high resolution images of the undercarriage of a freight car ", this patent confirms Duos' methodology and the supporting technology as the standard for wayside detection, transforming and providing safety for the railcar inspection processes through innovative state-of-the-art engineering and AI.







In 2024 alone, Duos' patented imaging systems scanned almost 10 million railcar images, showcasing the widespread adoption of its innovative solutions. The obliquevue® technology adds a critical dimension to Duos' Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP®) , already recognized as an industry standard for real-time railcar analysis.

“This patent solidifies Duos' position as an intellectual property leader in the rail industry,” said Chuck Ferry, CEO of Duos.“With obliquevue®, we deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency, allowing operators to identify and address safety concerns in real time, ensuring the reliability of rail networks globally.”

The newly patented technology utilizes advanced imaging techniques and offers oblique perspectives to enhance detection of anomalies that traditional systems might overlook. The system integrates seamlessly with Duos' RIP® and CENTRACO® platform, leveraging cutting-edge AI and sophisticated imaging sensors to meet stringent safety standards, including those set by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

As Duos expands its capabilities, including edge data processing and subscription-based services for customized rail data, the company continues to innovate within the rail sector and beyond. This new patent adds to its growing portfolio, which includes now 11 granted patents and 6 pending applications, further cementing its leadership in automated railcar inspection solutions.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit , and .

Forward- Looking Statements

