Los Angeles Wildfires Brace For Monster Winds: Firefighters On High Alert Disaster In Numbers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Los Angeles wildfires: Firefighters in Los Angeles faced a critical challenge on Tuesday, January 14, as hurricane-force winds threatened to intensify two devastating wildfires. According to David Roth, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, wind gusts reaching up to 75 mph (120 kph) were forecast through Wednesday (January 15), with 50-70 mph gusts expected.

A red flag warning was issued late Monday due to the dangerous Santa Ana winds , which have significantly fueled the fires.

Firefighting efforts

Over 8,500 firefighters worked tirelessly from the air and ground to prevent further spread of the fires overnight. Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley warned residents, stating, "This setup is about as bad as it gets. We are not in the clear."

State authorities have pre-positioned firefighting crews across Southern California counties to combat elevated fire dangers.

New fire threats

A small but fast-moving blaze named the Auto Fire broke out in Ventura County's Santa Clara River bed, burning over 56 acres. While not yet threatening homes, the fire prompted a rapid response from ground crews and helicopters.

Impact of major wildfires

The Palisades and Eaton fires, both ignited last week, have caused significant destruction.

Palisades Fire: Burned 23,713 acres (96 sq km), 14% contained.

Eaton Fire: Consumed 14,117 acres (57 sq km), 33% contained.

Hurst Fire: Spanning 799 acres (3.2 sq km), 95% contained.

12,000 structures destroyed or damaged

The fires have destroyed or damaged over 12,000 structures, leaving neighbourhoods in ruins and creating an "apocalyptic landscape."

92,000 evacuees as fires persist

As of Monday (January 13), 92,000 Los Angeles County residents were under evacuation orders, down from a peak of 150,000. Another 89,000 faced evacuation warnings.

24 lives lost

The fires have claimed 24 lives , with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna indicating that the toll is expected to rise. "It is a very grim task," Luna said.

Human and economic costs

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the fires potentially "the most devastating natural disaster in US history." The fires have already resulted in record insured losses.

The disaster has displaced thousands, including Altadena resident Lorraine Bryan, who lost two homes on her property. "I'm worried about insurance and about rebuilding and getting back on my feet," she said, adding concerns about obtaining necessary medications.

10 arrested amid fire crisis

Authorities have arrested 10 individuals in connection with the fires , including nine for burglaries in fire-stricken areas and one for arson. US Senator Adam Schiff condemned the looters, stating, "There's a special place in hell" for such acts.

Separately, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power faces a lawsuit over claims it mismanaged water supplies crucial to fighting the Palisades Fire.

Additional federal aid announced

President Joe Biden announced additional disaster aid, expressing condolences for the victims . "Our hearts ache for the 24 innocent souls we have lost in the wildfires across Los Angeles ," said Biden.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to visit the disaster zone after his inauguration next week.

The fires are projected to result in unprecedented insured losses, making them the costliest wildfires in US history. Major banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, have announced mortgage relief for affected homeowners.