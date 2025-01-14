European Commission Assessing Potential Ukraine-Poland Border Control Agreement - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine awaits first results of negotiations on joint and border control with the EU.

Prime Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"We are continuing negotiations on joint customs and border control on the border with the EU. We expect first results this year. The European Commission is currently assessing our potential agreement with Poland. After agreeing on technical issues, we will be able to use this developed model for our other EU neighbors," Shmyhal said.

The head of government added that in 2025 it is planned to expand and improve the e-Cherha (e-Queue) system.

According to the government head, over more than two years, the system has been applied for 1.6 million border crossings.

Every day, thousands of trucks and buses use the system, which reduces the time spent at the border.

Further modernization of border crossing points is also in the pipeline.

Shmyhal noted that in 2024, the Strategy for the Development of Border Infrastructure with the EU and Moldova until 2030 was approved, which provides for the reconstruction of 28 border crossing points, as well as the construction of at least six new ones.

The EU goal is to make border crossing for citizens and businesses as fast and convenient as possible, he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Strategy for the Development of Border Infrastructure with the European Union and the Republic of Moldova until 2030, developed by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

These are road and rail checkpoints with EU member states and Moldova. The government also approved an action plan for the Strategy implementation.

