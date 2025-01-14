Free Registration Opens For The RACE Recycling And Compounding Expo In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Registration has opened for the RACE: Recycling and Compounding Expo, taking place in Mumbai, India on 14-15 May this year. Attendees can now secure their free tickets to the and its two theatres.



The launch comes at a time of rapid growth and development for both plastics compounding and plastics recycling in India. The exhibition will feature leading players and focused conference programmes, offering attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and trends, compare suppliers, and make valuable connections.



RACE will build on the success of the Compounding World and Plastics Recycling World Expos, held in Europe and America over the past six years, and on the RACE plastics recycling conferences, held in India since 2019.



The event is being organised by Mumbai-based Polymerupdate in conjunction with UK-headquartered AMI. Polymerupdate is a leading provider of information and data for the polymer market and the organiser of the RACE plastics recycling conferences. AMI is a leading organiser of events for the global plastics industry, including the Compounding World and Plastics Recycling World Expos plus more than 50 focused conferences. This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of both companies to deliver an exceptional experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.



Andy Beevers, Events Director at AMI said,“We are very excited to be bringing our hugely popular expo format to India for the first time. The event provides visitors with a superb opportunity to discover new technologies, identify exciting business opportunities and build new contacts, all under one roof and all for free!”



Sajjid Mitha, CEO and Founder of Polymerupdate added,“ in keeping with our commitment to actively and effectively spread knowledge on the all-important subjects of Recycling and Compounding across South Asia, we are more than delighted to have partnered with UK-headquartered AMI, globally renowned for hosting widely popular expos and subject focussed conferences across Europe and the US. The time is ripe for AMI to now make their mark in India and we at Polymerupdate are honoured to be their chosen partners in this effort ."



RACE will take place in Hall 4 at the NESCO exhibition centre in Mumbai. This venue was selected for its convenient location, providing attendees with the ideal opportunity to benefit from the expertise and innovation on display.



The event website has up-to-date exhibitor and speaker listings, links to register for a free ticket, and information on how to book a stand to make the most of the opportunity to promote your business.







