Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition Of Northwest Investment Counselors, LLC, An Independent RIA With Over $673 Million In Client Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement's third location in Oregon and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $102.8 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm with over $102.8 billion in client assets, has announced the of Northwest Counselors, an independent RIA in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The team of five advisors and three support staff oversees more than $673 million in client assets and is led by Mark Scarlett, CFA®, Principal, Portfolio Manager, Matthew Roehr, CFA®, Principal, Portfolio Manager, and Michelle Castano Garcia, Principal, Wealth Manager.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Wealth Enhancement is pleased to officially announce our partnership with Northwest Investment Counselors as we expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest. This collaboration not only bolsters our bench of experienced professionals but also broadens the scope of services we offer and enables us to better serve clients in the growing region."

Founded in 1998, Northwest Investment Counselors operates under the principle 'Live well, retire better.' The firm supports clients through every stage of life, from initial investing and navigating finances after major life changes to retirement and estate planning. Specializing in investment management, trust services, and financial planning, Northwest Investment Counselors primarily serves clients based in Oregon and Washington.

Mark Scarlett, Principal, Portfolio Manager of Northwest Investment Counselors, said, "We are happy to announce we are joining forces with Wealth Enhancement. Our firms share a similar wealth management philosophy, with a deep focus on delivering the best possible advice for each client. This partnership will strengthen our capabilities, deepen our resources, and allow us to continue prioritizing the needs of our valued clients."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "The team at Northwest Investment Counselors is highly experienced in their craft of financial planning and investment management. We are excited to expand the range of services we can offer to their clients, enhancing the value we provide together."

The acquisition of Northwest Investment Counselors closed on December 31, 2024, and marks Wealth Enhancement's 21st closed transaction of 2024.

Dan Erichson and Matt Kempler of Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to Northwest Investment Counselors in the deal.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based RoundtableTM and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from our 141 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $102.1 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of December 31, 2024. Northwest Investment Counselors, LLC , had approximately $673 million in client assets as of November 6, 2024. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Northwest Investment Counselors, LLC, Wealth Enhancement has more than $102.8 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]



Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED