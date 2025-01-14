Simpli.Fi Launches Next-Generation AI-Powered Advertising Solutions To Streamline And Improve Marketing For Companies Of All Sizes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Simpli Autopilot AI and Planner with Plan Assist Now Available

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli , the Advertising Success providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, today launched its new all-in-one AI tool, Simpli Autopilot AI, and an advanced AI-powered Media Planner solution.

Simpli Autopilot AI empowers advertisers to design, plan, launch, and optimize omnichannel campaigns in just minutes with simplicity and control, no minimum spend, and pay-as-you-go credit card billing.

Temporary Residence Limited (TRL), a New York-based record label, leveraged Autopilot AI as a beta tester to drive foot traffic and ticket sales for the release of new albums and tour stops by identifying top audiences and geographies. By hyper targeting relevant music fans, Simpli helped deliver strong sales and sell-out shows.

"Autopilot AI is incredibly communicative and collaborative. The platform is approachable from top to bottom, and so thorough in execution and result,"

said TRL Founder, Jeremy deVine.

Additionally, Media Planner with Plan Assist simplifies campaign planning, providing marketers with AI-powered insights to execute high-impact strategies effortlessly.

Both products allow advertisers to target audiences across multiple channels including streaming TV, online video, and audio. Marketers had the opportunity to demo Autopilot AI and the Media Planner live at the CES show in Las Vegas last week. Both products are currently available.

"Our goal is to make programmatic advertising accessible for all," said Simpli co-founder and CEO Frost Prioleau. "I expect Simpli's solutions to redefine AI-driven advertising, as they are built on our unique unstructured data capabilities coupled with our unparalleled scale with over 140,000 campaigns each month across diverse verticals."

These tools empower advertisers to work smarter, not harder. From AI-recommended audience targeting to real-time performance insights and intuitive media planning, they equip marketers with everything needed to create impactful campaigns that drive results.

To start leveraging Simpli's AI solutions today, please visit Autopilot AI and Media Planner .

About Simpli

Simpli is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli empowers advertisers to maximize relevance in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 40,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR. To learn more about Simpli, please visit

Simpli .

