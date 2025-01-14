Leidos Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call For February 11, 2025, At 8 A.M. (ET)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos

(NYSE: LDOS ) today announced it has scheduled a call for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at 8 a.m. (ET) to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results for the period ending Jan. 3, 2025. The company plans to issue its quarterly press release before the conference call on Feb. 11, 2025. The details for the earnings conference call follow:

Date: Feb. 11, 2025 Time: 8 a.m. (ET)

The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding press release, presentation materials, and supplemental information at

. To listen via telephone, please follow this link.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at until Feb. 11, 2026.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit .

Media contact:

Victor Melara

703.431.4612

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Stuart Davis

571.526.6124

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos

