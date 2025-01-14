Leidos Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call For February 11, 2025, At 8 A.M. (ET)
Date
1/14/2025 8:01:36 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos
(NYSE: LDOS ) today announced it has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at 8 a.m. (ET) to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results for the period ending Jan. 3, 2025. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on Feb. 11, 2025.
The details for the earnings conference call follow:
|
Date:
|
Feb. 11, 2025
|
Time:
|
8 a.m. (ET)
The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding press release, presentation materials, and supplemental information at
. To listen via telephone, please follow this link.
An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at until Feb. 11, 2026.
About Leidos
Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit .
Media contact:
Victor Melara
703.431.4612
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Stuart Davis
571.526.6124
[email protected]
SOURCE Leidos
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14012025003732001241ID1109088623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.