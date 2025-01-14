South Korea's Constitutional Court starts impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol

(MENAFN) South Korea's Constitutional Court commenced the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday, following his controversial attempt to impose martial law. However, the proceedings were quickly adjourned after Yoon failed to attend the first hearing. His team cited concerns about his safety as the reason for his absence. The brief session lasted only a few minutes before the court decided to reschedule the hearing. Despite his nonattendance, the trial will continue without him, with the next hearing set for Thursday.



The impeachment stems from Yoon's actions on December 3, when he attempted to impose martial law and sent soldiers to storm parliament. This move was an effort to prevent lawmakers from voting to reject his suspension of civilian rule. His bid to seize more power plunged South Korea into its most severe political crisis in decades, resulting in his impeachment and suspension from office. Following the incident, Yoon has been in hiding at his residence, refusing to comply with multiple summonses from investigators who are probing him on charges of insurrection.



Yoon's absence during the trial is seen as part of his ongoing refusal to engage with legal proceedings. He has used his presidential security team to resist arrest, further complicating the situation. Despite this, the court plans to move forward with the impeachment process. The trial will focus on two main issues: whether Yoon’s declaration of martial law was unconstitutional and whether it was illegal. Both of these questions could potentially lead to his impeachment being upheld.



The Constitutional Court has set additional hearings for January 21, January 23, and February 4. The trial will be decided by a panel of eight judges, who will determine whether the actions taken by Yoon violated the constitution or the law. The outcome of the case could have significant consequences for South Korea’s political landscape, as it will determine the fate of a president already suspended from office amidst widespread controversy.

