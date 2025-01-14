(MENAFN)

Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has declared that Moscow is prepared to talk about security assurances for Ukraine.



However, Lavrov stressed during a press conference on Tuesday that such discussions must be held within a larger Eurasian framework to handle more significant geopolitical challenges.



“We are ready to discuss security guarantees for the country that is now called Ukraine, and parts of that country which have not yet determined their status, unlike Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya [the union of the Donbass republics],” Lavrov said in the briefing.



Moscow views the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, the Crimean peninsula, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as essential components of Russian territory. The other areas were integrated in 2022 after referendums backed by the local populace, while Crimea joined Russia after a 2014 referendum in the wake of the Euromaidan coup.



Lavrov repeated that the Eurasian context would play a major role in these talks. “The Western part of the continent will not be able to isolate itself from India, China, and Russia,” he stated.



