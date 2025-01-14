French firm to provide jet fuel to Iranian airlines

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Civil Organization, Mohammadreza Pourfarzaneh, has announced that a French company has expressed willingness to supply jet fuel to Iranian airlines, although at a higher cost. This development marks a significant step in facilitating international air travel for Iranian carriers amid ongoing challenges posed by sanctions and limited partnerships. Despite the elevated prices, this readiness from a Paris-based supplier could provide much-needed support to Iran’s aviation sector.



According to a report by Tasnim News Agency, Pourfarzaneh also revealed that ticket sales for flights between Tehran and Paris would soon begin. He mentioned ongoing legal actions aimed at lifting sanctions on Iran Air, describing these sanctions as both "unreasonable and unjust." These efforts are part of broader attempts by Iran to overcome the restrictions that have hampered its aviation industry and restore international connectivity.



In addition to addressing the issue of sanctions, Pourfarzaneh highlighted Iran’s demands related to resuming international flights. These include ensuring proper channels for transporting medical supplies and essential drugs, which remain critical amid international restrictions. He also noted that, apart from Iran Airtour Airlines, Qeshm Air is working on plans to initiate flights to two European countries, though flights to London are not currently under consideration.



Pourfarzaneh acknowledged the broader challenges facing Iranian airlines, particularly regarding access to fuel. While the Paris-based company is willing to supply jet fuel, many other suppliers remain hesitant due to their ties with the United States and fears of potential repercussions from sanctions. This hesitancy continues to create hurdles for Iranian airlines, complicating efforts to expand international flight operations and rebuild connections with global destinations.

