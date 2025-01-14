NBA imposes USD50K fine on Anthony Edwards for making obscene gesture

(MENAFN) Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined USD50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official, the announced on Monday. The incident occurred during the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ close 127-125 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday. The league’s disciplinary action reflects its commitment to maintaining professionalism on the court.



This fine marks the fifth disciplinary measure taken against Edwards this season, bringing his total penalties to USD285,000. Previous infractions primarily involved the use of inappropriate language, highlighting ongoing concerns about the player’s conduct. Earlier in the season, Edwards was fined USD35,000 for a similar obscene gesture made during the Timberwolves’ November 15 win over the Sacramento Kings.



As a two-time All-Star now in his fifth NBA season, Edwards has increasingly faced scrutiny for his behavior both on and off the court. While his talent is undeniable, his growing disciplinary record has raised questions about his focus and professionalism. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are navigating the challenges posed by these incidents as they work to maintain team cohesion and momentum in a competitive season.



Despite these issues, Edwards remains a key player for Minnesota, averaging 25.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season. An Olympic gold medalist with Team USA in Paris 2024, he is pivotal to the Timberwolves’ hopes of securing a playoff spot, even as the organization addresses concerns about his disciplinary record.

