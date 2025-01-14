Iran’s TPO expresses willingness to cooperate with private sector to develop border markets

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Trade Organization (TPO), Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, has expressed the organization’s willingness to collaborate with the private sector to revitalize and invest in border markets across the country. In an exclusive interview with IRIB, Dehghan Dehnavi discussed the current challenges faced by these markets and emphasized the importance of addressing their shortcomings to boost trade and economic activity in border areas.



During his visits to various border markets, he observed widespread dissatisfaction among traders and locals regarding the inadequate infrastructure and lack of facilities in these regions. These issues have hindered the smooth functioning of the markets and created obstacles for businesses seeking to engage in cross-border trade. Dehghan Dehnavi acknowledged the pressing need for improvements to better support economic activities and ensure the prosperity of these areas.



He highlighted the critical role the private sector can play in addressing these challenges. By investing in the establishment of export terminals and upgrading market services, private companies could significantly enhance the operational capacity of these markets. Such investments would not only benefit traders and merchants but also improve the livelihoods of local communities dependent on border trade.



To facilitate this process, the TPO has committed to supporting private sector investors by assisting them in acquiring necessary permits and providing various incentives. Dehghan Dehnavi emphasized the organization’s readiness to work closely with interested stakeholders to encourage their participation in the development of border markets, thereby strengthening Iran’s overall trade infrastructure and regional commerce.

