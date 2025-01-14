Saudi minister calls for USD6 trillion investment to meet global demand for mining and natural resources

(MENAFN) According to Bandar Alkhorayef, the Saudi Minister of Industry and natural Resources, nations must invest USD6 trillion over the next ten years to meet the increasing demand for mining and natural resources.



Speaking at the fourth annual international gathering of mining ministers in Riyadh, Alkhorayef claimed that the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and renewable energy resources is driving up demand for minerals globally.



In order to meet the growing demand for minerals, he again emphasized the critical necessity for international cooperation.



Representatives from more than 85 nations, including 16 G20 nations, as well as at least 50 official and non-governmental international organizations, trade unions, and prominent figures in the world mining sector are present at the meeting, which is scheduled for January 14–16.



Saudi Arabia aims to solidify its standing as a major mining hub on a global scale.



The kingdom's mineral riches, which includes quantities of copper, zinc, phosphates, uranium, and gold, was valued at over USD1.3 trillion by the Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry last week.



