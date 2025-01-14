Iran’s TPO head urges for development of trade plans for trade zones

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, has called for the development of trade plans for the country’s free trade zones, emphasizing their potential to drive economic growth through enhanced trade activities. In a report from Monday, Dehghan Dehnavi highlighted the untapped opportunities within these zones and their capacity to support trade, particularly when paired with strategic planning.



In a joint meeting with Reza Masrour, the Secretary of the Free Zones High Council, Dehghan Dehnavi addressed concerns about free zones becoming mere hubs. While acknowledging this issue, he pointed out that imports could play a key role in the development of infrastructure such as customs facilities and roads, which could eventually transform these zones into centers of production. He emphasized that imports and exports are interconnected, and that developing the right infrastructure in free zones would not only meet consumer demand but also improve overall welfare.



Dehghan Dehnavi also stressed the importance of crafting tailored trade development documents for each free zone, designed to leverage their unique strengths. These plans would help set measurable goals and promote systematic growth. He expressed the TPO's willingness to work closely with the free zones to implement these strategies and track their progress.



Furthermore, he noted the critical role of boosting exports in addressing challenges related to imports. A positive trade balance, he explained, could alleviate many economic issues. He also pointed out that each free zone could capitalize on the Eurasian Economic Union agreement, utilizing reduced tariffs on various goods to strengthen trade with neighboring countries.

