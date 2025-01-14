IPC Acquires Intracom Systems To Enhance Saas Communications Solutions For Financial Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, London, Malibu , Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, a global leader in trading communications and connectivity, has acquired Intracom Systems, a pioneer in software-based communication solutions.

The strengthens IPC's position as the leading provider of integrated communication solutions across the financial services industry, enabling the company to address critical communication needs across front, middle, and back-office operations. By integrating Intracom's scalable, software-based push-to-talk matrix solution into IPC's market-leading Unigy platform, IPC can now offer a seamless, unified communication ecosystem tailored specifically to every corner of finance from trading to wealth management.

“Intracom's innovative technology empowers us to deliver unparalleled downstream functionality and channel interoperability for our financial services clients,” said Kurt Adams, CEO of IPC.“This acquisition enables IPC to deepen its value proposition, providing communication solutions that extend from traders on the front lines to compliance teams and middle- and back-office operations, all through a secure, scalable SaaS model.”

Intracom's flagship platform, currently deployed across multiple industries, will now be optimized to support IPC's financial services clients, further enhancing their ability to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce the complexities of managing multiple service providers.

“Intracom's mission has always been to solve complex communication challenges,” said Stephen Brand, Co-Founder and CEO of Intracom Systems.“Joining IPC enables us to expand our reach within the financial services industry while maintaining our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.”

This acquisition underscores IPC's strategic focus on serving its core financial services market while continuing to innovate and drive customer-centric solutions.

About IPC

For over 50 years, IPC Systems has led the financial markets in trading communications and market connectivity. With its pioneering cloud-based and electronic trading services, IPC powers global market participants through cutting-edge technology, unmatched service, and deep industry expertise.

