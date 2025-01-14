Treehouse Foods To Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, (NYSE: THS ) will report results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, before the open on Friday, February 14, 2025. The Company will host an call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results for the fourth quarter, fiscal 2024, and provide its initial outlook for the upcoming fiscal year.

To participate on the webcast, please register here: TreeHouse Foods Fourth Quarter Earnings Call . Additionally, ahead of the call an Earnings Presentation will be posted to the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the same website following the conclusion of the call.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading private brands snacking and beverage manufacturer in North America. Our purpose is to engage and delight - one customer at a time. Through our customer focus and category experience, we strive to deliver excellent service and build capabilities and insights to drive mutually profitable growth for TreeHouse and for our customers. Our purpose is supported by investment in depth, capabilities and operational efficiencies which are aimed to capitalize on the long-term growth prospects in the categories in which we operate.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse Foods' investor relations website .

