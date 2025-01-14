Omega 3 Supplements Market Size To Reach USD 17.12 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.83% - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Awareness of Omega-3 Benefits Drives Expansion Across Cardiovascular, Cognitive, and Inflammatory Health Segments Pune, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega 3 Supplements Market Overview: “According to SNS Insider, The Omega 3 Supplements Market was valued at USD 8.00 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.12 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.” The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, with a growing consumer focus on preventive health, has fueled the demand for omega-3 supplements. Additionally, advancements in sourcing and manufacturing technologies have made these supplements more accessible to diverse consumer demographics globally. The omega 3 supplements market is witnessing unprecedented growth due to escalating consumer awareness regarding the benefits of these essential fatty acids. Omega-3s, particularly eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid are linked to improved heart health, reduced inflammation, and enhanced cognitive function. The supply side is bolstered by sustainable sourcing initiatives, with companies focusing on krill oil and algal oil to address environmental concerns associated with traditional fish oil production. On the demand side, an increasing number of health-conscious consumers, particularly in urban areas, are driving market expansion. The surge in vegetarian and vegan populations has also boosted demand for plant-based omega-3 sources, such as flaxseed and chia seed oils.

Innovative product launches, with an expanding distribution network via online and offline channels, have further streamlined consumer access to omega-3 supplements. Governments and regulatory bodies are supporting this growth by endorsing the inclusion of omega-3s in dietary guidelines, leading to increased public and private sector investment in the sector.

Segment Analysis

By Source

Fish oil dominated the omega 3 supplements market in 2023, accounting for a substantial 65% of the total market share. Its dominance can be attributed to the high concentration of EPA and DHA, which are the most effective omega-3 fatty acids for cardiovascular and cognitive health. Fish oil's long-standing credibility and cost-effectiveness have made it a preferred choice among consumers globally. Additionally, its availability in various formulations, such as capsules and liquids, further strengthens its market position.

Krill oil is the fastest-growing segment in the omega 3 supplements market. Its superior bioavailability, due to its phospholipid structure, enhances the body's absorption of omega-3s. This oil, derived from tiny crustaceans, has gained popularity among health-conscious consumers who prioritize sustainability and environmental impact. With an increasing number of clinical studies validating its efficacy, the krill oil segment is expected to grow at an accelerated pace throughout the forecast period.

By Form

Soft gels held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 48% of the global omega 3 supplements market. Their ease of consumption, precise dosing, and ability to mask the fishy taste make them a consumer favorite. Soft gels also provide a long shelf life, preserving the potency of omega-3 oils, which further supports their widespread adoption.

Tablets are emerging as the fastest-growing form of omega-3 supplements, driven by their affordability and ease of production. They appeal to budget-conscious consumers seeking high-dose omega-3 supplementation in a convenient format. As tablets gain traction, particularly in developing markets, manufacturers are innovating formulations to meet varying consumer preferences.

Omega-3 supplements Market Segmentation:

By Source



Fish Oil

Krill Oil

Algae Oil Others

By Form



Tablets

Capsules

Soft Gels Others

By Functionality



Cardiovascular Health

Brain, Nervous System & Mental Health

Eye Diseases

Diabetes Others

By End-user



Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children Infants

Regional Insights

North America held a significant share of the omega 3 supplements market in 2023, driven by high consumer awareness and a well-established supplement industry. The U.S., in particular, leads the region due to robust demand from health-conscious consumers and strong retail distribution networks.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for omega-3 supplements. Rising disposable incomes, increasing health awareness, and the prevalence of chronic diseases are driving demand in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the region's growing vegan and vegetarian populations are contributing to the adoption of plant-based omega-3 supplements.

Recent Developments



October 2024 : Groupe Berkem joined forces with Arctic Bioscience to introduce B-Romega, an innovative omega-3 supplement tailored for the North American market. This product features herring caviar oil extract, which is rich in phospholipid omega-3s and naturally occurring Specialized Pro-Resolving Mediators (SPMs). April 2024 : Vibrant Health introduced Trilogy, a 3-in-1 supplement that combines multivitamins, omega-3s, and probiotics. This product targets consumers looking for streamlined wellness solutions without compromising quality.

Statistical Insights



Fish oil remains the leading source, accounting for 65% of the omega 3 supplements market in 2023. However, algae-based omega-3 supplements, a vegan alternative, are growing rapidly, with an annual growth rate of 10.2%, due to the increasing adoption of plant-based diets.

Women make up 57% of the consumer base for omega-3 supplements, primarily driven by prenatal health benefits and skincare advantages. In contrast, men tend to use these supplements primarily for cardiovascular and fitness-related benefits.

Soft gel capsules dominated the market with a 48% share in 2023 due to their convenience and ease of swallowing. Liquid forms of omega-3 supplements, though less popular, are witnessing a growing adoption rate of 6.8% annually, particularly among children and older adults.

Approximately 40% of omega-3 supplement consumers purchase these products for cardiovascular health, making it the most common use case. Cognitive health applications follow closely, accounting for 22% of usage, driven by increasing concerns over aging-related cognitive decline. Online sales accounted for 32% of the market share globally in 2023. Within this, Asia-Pacific saw the highest growth, with online sales increasing by 15% year-over-year, driven by rising e-commerce penetration and health-focused marketing campaigns.





