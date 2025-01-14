Young Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive United States Distribution Partnership With Lac2βiome

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The product line offers a science-driven approach to improving skin health. "Young is proud to offer InfiniteSkinTM Microbiome products to our of elite plastic surgeons and dermatologists. The groundbreaking delivering live beneficial bacteria to the skin is complementary to Young's line of medically formulated products," according to John Kulesza, Young Pharmaceuticals President.

The first product to be introduced will be a patent-pending formula that combines Hyaluronic acid with live Lactobacilli and packaged in a unique patented mixing ampoule. Young will promote the product under the brand name BiomeAgeTM for private labeling by dispensing physicians.

LAC2βiome CEO & Co-Founder Lasse Nagell says, "We are committed to offering solution-based microbial products for the medical aesthetics market. We are pleased to partner with Young as we share a similar focus on science-driven product development and overall excitement for microbial based skincare solutions." The BiomeAgeTM line will only be available through dispensing medical offices and their online stores. Director of Global Business Development & Co-Founder, Luc Monbourquette shares, "Education is key in building this space of true probiotic skincare and we see no better way to educate than with Young and their network of 2000+ dermatologists and plastic surgeons."

Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Wethersfield, CT, USA, was founded in 1977 as a developer of products for dispensing dermatologists. As transformative ingredients became available for such indications as photoaging, our scientists applied their pharmaceutical chemistry experience to formulating a new generation of aesthetic treatments. Young remains committed to providing high-quality medical skincare products to dispensing physicians

LAC2βiome S.r.l., based in Milan, Italy was founded in 2019. A B2B company focused on utilizing proprietary, microbial-based ingredients and innovative packaging solutions to formulate science-based products with clinical validation. LAC2βiome's technologies and solutions are distributed through a growing number of partners

