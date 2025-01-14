Worldwide Digital Asset-Based Exchange Traded Products AUM Grew 3X In 2024 To All-Time High Of $151 Bn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Fineqia International (CSE:FNQ)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), a digital asset and business, announces that its analysis of global Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with digital assets as underlying collateral revealed a 205% growth in total Assets Under Management (AUM) in 2024, reaching an all-time high (ATH) of $151 billion from $49.5 billion at the year's start.The growth of ETPs, which include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) outpaced the broader digital asset market growth in 2024. The total market capitalization rose 91.7% to $3.39 trillion, from $1.77 trillion at the year's outset. This indicates a 123% premium growth for ETPs, underlining consistent net inflows throughout the year.The surge in values during 2024 was driven by two key milestones: the launch of spot ETFs and the U.S. presidential elections. Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs debuted in January 2024, fueling consistent net inflows into BTC ETPs throughout the year. Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs launched in July, contributing to strong inflows in Q4, especially December. The Q4 growth was spurred by Donald Trump's victory in the November U.S. presidential election, as he signaled significant reforms to legitimize and promote digital asset adoption."2024 was a watershed year for digital assets, with BTC spot ETFs breaking the dam and ETH spot ETFs widening the stream," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Quarter after quarter, net inflows poured into ETPs, turning a trickle of interest into a full-blown river of opportunity."In Q4, AUM for digital asset ETPs surged 70%, climbing to $151 billion from $88.8 billion at the end of Q3 and $150 billion at the end of November, the previous ATH. Meanwhile, the digital asset market cap increased by 45.7% to $3.39 trillion from $2.33 trillion in late September. In December, the AUM of ETPs increased by 0.7%, or about $1 billion in value, compared to the end of November while the digital assets market cap dropped 4.9% from $3.57 trillion. This reflects the sustained net inflows into ETPs during Q4 and December.In 2024, the price of BTC increased by 121% to $93,425 from $42,290 at the end of 2023. During the same time, the AUM of ETPs holding BTC as underlying rose by 250%, to $124.6 billion from $35.6 at the beginning of the year. BTC spot ETFs recorded $35.2 billion in net inflows in 2024, driving most of the premium growth in digital asset ETPs.In Q4, BTC's price surged by 46.6% to $93,425 from $63,729 at the end of Q3, despite a 3.2% dip in December from $96,483 in November. AUM for BTC ETPs grew by 72.8% in Q4 to $124.6 billion from $72.1 billion at the end of Q3, with December seeing flat growth at 0.1%.ETH's price decreased 10.2% in December to $3,332 from $3,711 at November's close. During the same period, the AUM of ETH ETPs rose by 9.3%, growing to $16.3 billion from $14.9 billion and reaching an all-time high in ETH AUM. ETH spot ETFs recorded more than $2 billion in net inflows during December, bringing the total for 2024 to about $2.7 billion, driving a yearly 56% premium in ETH ETPs compared to the underlying.In 2024, ETH's price increased 46.3% to $3,332 from $2,277 at the end of 2023. In Q4 the price rose by 27.6% from $2,612 at the end of Q3. In the last year, the AUM of ETPs holding ETH as underlying, grew 72.1% to $16.3 billion from $9.4 billion. In Q4 only, the AUM increase was 59.6%, from $10.2 billion at the end of September.ETPs representing a diversified basket of cryptocurrencies experienced an 87.8% rise in AUM during 2024, growing to $4.23 billion from $2.25 billion at the end of 2023. Despite a 6.1% drop in December from $4.5 billion, Q4 saw a 39.3% rise from $3.03 billion.AUM of ETPs representing an index of alternative coins increased by 160% in 2024 to $5.79 billion from $2.23 at the end of 2023. During December, ETPs holding individual altcoins showed a 3.2% decrease in AUM, from $6.02 billion recorded at the end of November. In Q4, the AUM of ETPs holding alternative coins surged by 69% from $3.43 billion at the end of Q3.Fineqia Research's AUM calculation factors in the launch or closure of ETPs during any stated period. The number of tracked ETPs stood at 228 as of the end of December.All references to price are quoted in USD, and the cryptocurrency prices are sourced from CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.The ETP and ETF AUM data referenced in this announcement were compiled from reputable sources, including 21Shares AG, Grayscale Investment LLC, VanEck Associates Corp., Morningstar, Inc., and TrackInSight SAS, by Fineqia's dedicated in-house research department.About Fineqia International Inc.Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to the emerging digital asset economy via a portfolio of companies, products and projects at the convergence of blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Traditional Finance (TradFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) in the European Union, and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, including the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one.Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info about the company's products and portfolio are at , x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin/company/fineqia/, medium/@Fineqia, and bsky.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Katarina Kupcikova, Marketing & Communications ManagerE. ...T. +44 7806 730 769FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSSome statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) (“forward-looking statements”). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the“Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words“may”,“will”,“should”,“continue”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“believe”,“intend”,“plan” or“project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Crypto assets are generally unregulated, subject to sudden and significant changes in value and carry a high risk of total loss of the investment. As these are unregulated assets, investors are unlikely to have recourse to any regulatory protections or access to investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure as to the appropriateness of these assets for your circumstances, you should take independent financial and legal advice. Fineqia Inc. is not a crypto asset exchange and is not registered with any Authority as such. This material is general economic commentary and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise transact in any of the assets discussed.

Katarina Kupcikova

Fineqia International Iinc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.